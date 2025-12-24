This Unique Photo Was Taken From Inside a Hammerhead Shark’s Mouth

Matt Growcoot

View from inside a shark’s open mouth, showing sharp teeth and a diver in the distance underwater, with another shark swimming nearby.

Photographer Ari Rabin-Havt has always wanted to get a picture from inside a shark’s mouth, looking out.

Rabin-Havt regularly dives with great hammerhead sharks off the small Bahamian island of Bimini. “I have always been fascinated by their perspective on the world which sharks often experience with their mouths,” he tells PetaPixel.

He typically shoots with a Canon R5 in Nauticam housing. But that won’t do for a shot from inside a shark’s mouth. So instead, he turned to an Insta360 X5.

“Watching the sharks for a long time in the water over years I got to understand behavior,” Rabin-Havt explains.

“I mounted the Insta360 on a spike which was planted in the ocean floor within the pattern of their movements. This was discussed prior to the dive with the feeders and the safety divers.

“After repeated flyovers, one decided to go for the grab. I’ve gotten similar shots before but this allowed me to get the capture I wanted, which was seeing the shadow of the cephalofoil as the jaws closed around it.”

A close-up, wide-angle view from inside a shark’s open mouth, showing sharp teeth and the underwater scene outside, with sand and water visible beyond the jaws.
The shadow of the hammerhead’s cephalofoil is visible on the seabed.

The cephalofoil is the hammerhead’s distinctive flattened head, and you can see its iconic shape on the seabed. In another frame that was captured the day after, numerous divers and another hammerhead can be spotted.

“Part of the trick of the shot was not jamming it at the shark or forcing it,” adds the photographer. “They are skittish by nature and that would just cause them to run. The shark makes the decision to pick up the camera.”

Extreme close-up view of a shark’s open mouth underwater, showing rows of sharp teeth and textured skin, with blue light and water visible through the opening.

Rabin-Havt says he had tried to get the shot before by baiting the camera but says the bait blocks the view. “The trick was placing the camera in a spot, where I knew it would get the shark’s attention and to let the shark decide when to pick it up,” he says.

“Sharks use their mouths to investigate the strange object in the water. The camera and housing were just that.”

More of Rabin-Havt’s work can be found on his website and Instagram.

Image credits: Photographs by Ari Rabin-Havt

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Filming with hammerhead sharks Go Inside the Mouth of a Giant Hammerhead Shark in Insane Footage
Three scuba divers, seen through a large ice opening, are emerging from an underwater dive. They are in dark wetsuits with tanks and masks, set against a bright, icy backdrop above them. Shark Swallows Camera Then Films Divers From Inside Mouth
Shark Gobbles Up Camera, Captures What It Looks Like to Get Eaten
A large shark swims near a coral reef underwater, surrounded by smaller fish and marine life. The water is clear blue, providing a view of the ocean scene and sea creatures in the distance. Camera-Equipped Nurse Shark Captures Rare Footage of Great White
Discussion