Mitakon’s New Full-Frame Cine Primes Have a Ludicrously Fast T1 Aperture

Zhongyi Optics, known as Mitakon, has announced a series of ultra-fast T1 cinema prime lenses for full-frame cameras.

The new Zone T1 Cine Lens Series is a “soul-stirring” trio of fast T1 lenses in PL- and EF-mount for full-frame and VistaVision cinema systems. The debut set of three lenses includes 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm primes, each with a super-fast T1 maximum aperture.

Zhongyi Optics says it has been developing these new Zone T1 lenses for years, carefully crafting and designing them for professional cinematographers who demand maximum speed and a very shallow depth of field.

“The lenses act as a painter’s brush, bringing an organic, vintage warmth to the cold canvas of the digital sensor,” Zhongyi explains.

The company continues, describing the lenses as actively shaping a scene’s mood.

“Operating at this extreme speed, the lenses transform challenging low-light environments into rich, painterly canvases — infusing footage with an organic warmth that beautifully softens the clinical edge of modern digital sensors.”

More specifically, the lenses incorporate a 16-bladed aperture diaphragm and complex optical designs. The 35mm T1 has 13 elements arranged across a dozen groups. The 50mm T1 has 11 elements in 10 groups. Finally, the 75mm T1 features 11 elements across nine groups.

All three lenses offer relatively good close-focusing distances, at least for super-fast cinema lenses. The 35mm and 50mm primes deliver maximum magnifications of 0.12x and 0.16x, while the 75mm is considerably worse, maxing out at 0.05x.

The three lenses feature cinema-friendly, unified designs. They have 0.8MOD gears, 110mm filter threads, and identical dimensions. The lenses are 137.8 millimeters (5.4 inches) long with a maximum diameter of 132 millimeters (5.2 inches). They also each weigh the same — 3,000 grams (6.6 pounds), or one and a half Nocts.

Pricing and Availability

The lenses are available first through Indiegogo, and early bird pricing starts at $1,999 for a single lens or $4,899 for a three-lens set. The eventual retail pricing will be $2,499 for a single lens and $6,999 for the three-lens set, which is a nearly $500 discount.

While there is always some level of risk with crowdfunding, it is worth noting that Zhongyi Optics is treating Indiegogo as an early-access program, as the very low $4,500 funding goal was quickly eclipsed.

Zhongyi Optics says the lenses are available to order immediately through Indiegogo and will arrive at authorized retailers on August 20.

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Image credits: Zhongyi Optics