Tokina Expands Vista-P Cine Lens Series to 11 Models With 21mm and 29mm T1.5 Primes

Tokina Cinema announced the Vista-P series of cinema prime lenses in late 2023, debuting five T1.5 primes. The series has expanded since, with Tokina debuting two new ones this week, the Vista-P 21mm T1.5 and Vista-P 29mm T1.5.

The Tokina Vista-P series of cinema primes now comprises 11 lenses, all of which feature T1.5 apertures and cover VistaVision-sized full-frame image sensors. Per News Shooter, Tokina Vista-P lenses have been used on many significant projects, including award-winning television shows Ted Lasso, Loki, and Killing Eve.

The complete series now includes 18mm, 21mm, 25mm, 29mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 100mm, and 135mm lenses, all with fast T1.5 apertures. The Vista-P series lives alongside a standard Vista series. Tokina Cinema explains that the Vista-P series has more spacing between air to glass surfaces, resulting in a lower contrast look “with strong spherical distortion for a swirly bokeh Petzval-type effect.” Tokina can upgrade the standard Vista primes to Vista-P primes, but it is a one-way modification service.

Each lens in the Vista-P series features a nine-bladed aperture, promises “nearly zero focus breathing,” and aims to deliver vintage, cinematic aesthetics inside a modern lens design. Specifically, the new 21mm T1.5 has 19 lens elements across 18 groups, while the 29mm T 1.5 has 18 in 18. Although the 18mm T1.5 doesn’t accept front filters, the 21mm and 29mm do — large 112mm filters like the other Vista-P primes.

The Vista-P primes can be mounted to PL, EF, MFT, E, and LPL cameras. This means they are all compatible with a wide range of popular cinema cameras, including RED, Arri, Blackmagic, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Phantom, and Panavision offerings. Concerning Fujifilm, save for the 18mm prime, the rest of the Vista-P primes cover the large GFX image sensor, meaning the Vista-P series will be well-suited to Fujifilm’s upcoming GFX Eterna cinema camera.

Like other series of cinema prime lenses, the Vista-P lenses feature as much unification as possible, including approximately 300 degrees of focus rotation, geared focus, consistent front diameter sizes (114 millimeters), and identical gear positions across all focal lengths, including for aperture control.

Pricing and Availability

The Tokina Cinema Vista-P 21mm T1.5 and 29mm T1.5 lenses are available to order now for $8,999 each.

Image credits: Tokina