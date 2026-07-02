Capture One Now Supports Hasselblad Photos, With Tethering Coming Soon

Capture One and Hasselblad have announced a partnership, finally bringing the two brands together after years of division. Starting with Capture One version 16.8.3, photographers can now import, organize, and develop Hasselblad RAW files (.3FR) directly in Capture One.

“Native Hasselblad support has been one of the most frequently requested additions to Capture One for years, raised by photographers across community forums, feature-request boards, and social channels,” Capture One says.

While the companies never officially commented previously (and that hasn’t changed), most believed that the reason Hasselblad remained unsupported was because of the competition between it and Phase One. Phase One and Capture One split after the business was acquired by Axcel in 2019, though, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before Capture One and Hasselblad built a bridge.

“Until now, bringing those files into Capture One meant conversions and workarounds that cost photographers color fidelity and editing latitude. That step is gone – Hasselblad images now open natively, ready to develop with the same tools photographers use for the rest of their work.”

Support spans three of Hasselblad’s 100-megapixel camera models: the X2D II 100C, the X2D 100C, and the CFV 100C digital back. Capture One says that support will continue to expand and Hasselblad tethered capture will be added to the platform before the end of 2026.

“Since the beginning, Hasselblad has been driven by a passion for photography and a commitment to giving photographers the tools they need to realize their creative vision. We are excited to make Hasselblad technology accessible to a wider audience. Together, we are empowering more creatives with best-in-class tools to bring their vision to life and create exceptional photography,” Bronius Rudnickas, Global Marketing Manager at Hasselblad, says.

“Photographers have asked us to bring Hasselblad’s image quality into Capture One’s platform for years. This partnership delivers exactly that, empowering even more photographers with everything they need, from initial inspiration to final image. It’s a collaboration the photography community has wanted for a long time, and we’re glad it’s finally here,” Rafael Orta, CEO of Capture One, adds.

Capture One says that the support for Hasselblad is not generic but is bespoke. It says dedicated color profiles were created for each supported camera model while dedicated lens profiles for Hasselblad XCD lenses correct distortion, chromatic aberration, and light falloff.

“For Capture One, the partnership continues a long commitment to supporting the professional camera systems photographers rely on, now welcoming Hasselblad alongside the many brands already supported in the software. It reflects a shared priority: giving photographers the freedom to pair the cameras they love with the software they trust,” the two companies say.

Capture One is available as a subscription service for between $18 and $48.50 per month, depending on need, while a Pro License, which doesn’t include new updates or hardware support, is available as a one-time purchase for $349. A full breakdown of pricing can be found on the company’s website.

Image credits: Hasselblad and Capture One