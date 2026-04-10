ShiftCam Says its Upcoming Mobile Lenses Will Set a New Standard

Jeremy Gray

Four camera lenses, three round lens filters, and a smartphone with a textured back are arranged on a dark surface, showcasing photography accessories in a neat layout.

ShiftCam has announced V-Series, which it describes as “the next generation of mobile optics.” The V-Series comprises four new add-on lenses for smartphones: a fisheye, a wide-angle, a telephoto prime, and a macro.

ShiftCam is no stranger to mobile lenses, as the company previously released ProLens and LensUltra series solutions as well. The company says the new V-Series is the culmination of everything it has learned over the years, while also evolving to meet the changing needs of mobile creators and to better take advantage of improved smartphone camera systems.

The company is also well known for its accessories and smartphone grips designed for photographers, like the ShiftCam SnapGrip released in 2022 and the SnapSeries that ran into major issues on Indiegogo. ShiftCam found itself in hot water after failing to deliver to backers on time. To make matters worse, some of the affected products still wound up at external retailers before backer orders were fulfilled. The company eventually took responsibility for its communication issues.

As for what ShiftCam is up to next, the company explains that V-Series lenses have been engineered to meet increasing mobile photo and video standards.

A person stands on a rocky outcrop overlooking a vast, rugged desert landscape with layered plateaus and distant mountains under a clear blue sky.
Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max using the 1x Main Camera with the V-Series 60mm Telephoto, 1/100s, f/2.8, ISO 200 | Photo by @codyconk

“Smartphones now have larger sensors, higher resolution, and far more advanced imaging systems than they did when our earlier lenses were introduced. What worked before is no longer enough on its own. Optics have to evolve alongside the camera systems they are built for,” ShiftCam writes. “V-Series was developed with that reality in mind. It is our latest response to the demands of newer smartphone cameras and to the expectations of creators who want their mobile tools to keep pace.”

A winding dirt road curves through steep, red rock canyons under a clear blue sky, with rugged cliffs casting deep shadows over the landscape in a vast desert scene.
Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max with 1x Main Camera and V-Series 16mm Wide-Angle, 1/250s, f/1.8, ISO 100 | Photo by @codyconk

All four of the new V-Series lenses, the 200-degree fisheye, 16mm wide-angle, 60mm portrait prime, and 75mm macro lens, feature fluorite crystal elements across the board. ShiftCam says this will deliver “unrivaled sharpness and ultra-low chromatic aberrations.” The company says this is a “world-first approach for smartphone lenses,” and a key pillar for the V-Series.

The lenses will work alongside a dedicated case, and based on ShiftCam’s images thus far, there will be filters for the new lenses as well.

A close-up of a plant branch with several grayish-green, oval leaves. The background is blurred, showing more foliage in soft focus. The lighting highlights the texture of the leaves.
Shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max with 1x Main Camera and V-Series 75mm Long Range Macro, 1/400s, f/1.8, ISO 80 | Photo by @codyconk

At this time, the company is still keeping things fairly high-level and has not shared detailed specs for each new lens, but the company nonetheless makes ambitious promises for all four V-Series primes.

“Better control. Better clarity. Better intent,” ShiftCam says.

ShiftCam will fully unveil the V-Series lenses on April 28.

Image credits: ShiftCam

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