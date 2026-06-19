Excire Foto 2027 Promises a Feature-Rich and Powerful Photo Management Experience

Pattern Recognition Company (PRC) has announced that Excire Foto 2027 is now available, promising improved search, organization, and workflow tools for photographers.

“Excire Foto 2027 marks the next evolution of our AI-powered photo- and video-management software. The latest release introduces powerful new tools that make it faster and easier to search, organize, and curate large media collections — all without relying on the cloud or requiring a subscription,” says Erhardt Barth, CEO of PRC and a machine learning expert at the University of Lübeck.

“Beyond streamlining workflows, Excire encourages photographers to engage more deeply with their images, helping them refine their craft through interactive and playful exploration of their work.”

Excire Foto 2027, like its predecessors, promises to make life easier for photographers by analyzing and tagging photos based on metadata and content. The software’s AI can detect and identify subjects and objects, enabling a robust, fully automated tagging and keywording system. Photographers can then search through all of their photos, regardless of where they are saved, to find exactly what they seek. Photographers can search based on subject, time of day, the gear used, the colors in the photos, and more. This also works for video files.

Excire Foto 2027 adds an array of new features, including the ability to search for visible text inside photos. This means photographers can search for things like street signs, storefront names, athlete numbers, motorsports vehicle decals, and more.

“Users can simply enter the desired text and instantly retrieve matching images from their collection,” PRC says.

Excire Foto 2027 also includes a new world map view, so photographers can easily explore their images geographically in an interactive map interface. This can be used to search for photos from specific areas, provided the files have the required geographical data attached, and also lets photographers explore all the places they’ve been.

There is a new AI-powered filter bar and Timeline Graph that PRC says makes it easier to navigate very large photo libraries. Photographers can quickly narrow down their images by content and date.

A new survey mode, inspired by a classic analog light table, lets photographers quickly review, compare, rate, and select photos without a distracting user interface. There are also new rules-of-thirds and focus-peaking overlays that let users quickly assess the composition and sharpness of their shots.

Pricing and Availability

Excire Foto 2027 is now available for macOS and Windows with a lifetime license for $249 (€229 / £229). To celebrate the launch, it is available for $219 (€199 / £199).

Excire Foto 2024 users can upgrade to Excire Foto 2027 for $99, while Excire Foto 2025 users can get the latest version for $79.

Image credits: Pattern Recognition Company