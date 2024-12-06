Excire Foto 2025 Promises to Dramatically Speed Up Photo Culling and Organization

German artificial intelligence software company PRC announced the latest version of its AI-powered photo management program, Excire Foto 2025. The software promises to help photographers, even those with massive image libraries, keep their photos organized. The app also uses AI to help photographers with one of the most arduous tasks of all: culling.

Excire Foto 2025 builds upon its predecessor’s key features such as searching for images using natural language prompts, similarity, face and people, and location. Excire Foto 2025 adds powerful new features for sorting, culling, and organizing photo and video files, including a brand-new smart culling module, improved facial recognition, better search functionality, and more. Excire Foto 2025 features automatic AI keywording and even offers aesthetics evaluation, helping photographers quickly identify the best (and worst) photos in their library.

Excire Foto 2025’s new culling module lets photographers quickly group and sort their files across numerous traits including visual similarity, sharpness, burst sequences, subject type, and more. With AI, users can configure a personal culling assistant and select the “best” photos based on adjustable criteria, including things like sharpness and even specifically eye sharpness for a batch of portraits.

Concerning portraits, Excire Foto 2025 promises improved people-search features. Photographers can now find photos based on specific facial characteristics, such as age, gender, whether eyes are open or closed, and more. A new tagging feature will label whether faces in a photo are sharp or blurry, too.

As soon as users import files, Excire automatically analyzes the images and applies keywords. “Users can skip the tedium of manual keywording and let Excire do the heavy lifting,” PRC explains, “making it easier than ever to categorize and retrieve images based on their content.”

As mentioned, Excire Foto 2025 also includes AI-based aesthetics evaluation to help photographers find their best photos. Excire’s X-tetics AI engine evaluates each image uploaded to a user’s catalog, judging it using an Aesthetics score based on things like composition, content, sharpness, and exposure. PRC hopes it will help users find hidden gems in their image catalogs.

As more photographers become hybrid creators, capturing photos and videos, Excire users have demanded video support. Photographers can now manage photo and video collections side by side. While the software doesn’t analyze every single frame of video, it does pick a representative frame from each to apply keywords for easy search, organization, and retrieval.

Alongside these improvements, Excire Foto 2025 also includes an automatic rendering of 1:1 previews, faster database navigation, new abilities to filter by file type and aspect ratio, a better user interface, a new comparison view, a module for analyzing a user’s photos, and photographic behavior, duplicate searching, and more. A complete breakdown of Excire Foto 2025 is available on PRC’s website.

Pricing and Availability

Excire Foto 2025 is available now for macOS and Windows for $199. However, a limited-time launch discount brings that price down to $169. Excire Photo 2024 users can upgrade for $69, and a 14-day trial version is available for download. It is worth noting that Excire Foto 2025 runs locally on the user’s computer, and user photos are not accessible by any third party, nor are they exported to the cloud.

Image credits: PRC / Excire Foto