Excire Foto Office Edition Brings AI Photo Management to Teams

Pattern Recognition Company announced the new Excire Foto Office Edition, an AI-driven digital asset management tool for businesses and teams with shared databases.

The Excire Foto software has been covered by PetaPixel for years, following along its journey from Adobe Lightroom plug-in to full-fledged artificial intelligence (AI) powered file management program. The app by Pattern Recognition Company (PRC) automates many of the most tedious aspects of photo post-processing, organization, and culling.

Earlier this year, Excire Foto added new smart culling, improved facial recognition, better search functionality, and automatic AI keywording. The AI also helps photographers quickly identify the best photos from a set of images based on aesthetics, image sharpness, and preference for images with the subject’s eyes open and visible.

Excire’s X-tetics AI engine also scores images based on common photographic elements such as composition, content, and exposure. The software’s people search features could even identify facial characteristics such as age, gender, and more to analyze the images and apply keywords. Image tagging looks at locations with a GPS metadata editor. Most of these features are also available for video files.

The latest iteration of Excire Foto now takes all of the 2025 updates and adds them to an enhanced asset management system with shared databases. Excire Foto Office Edition is intended for businesses and teams working together on photos and videos. Excire Foto Office Edition includes all of the cutting-edge search, organization, and culling tools available in the consumer-focused Excire Foto 2025, now with network-enabled database access, role-based security, easy multi-user setup, and more.

PRC describes the software as “no-cloud, on-premise use; role-based access control; and network support, the software is ideal for companies and teams looking for a secure, flexible media-management solution.”

The new team-based solution has a further nod towards security with user roles and access rights for projects. Images and video can be accessed with unlimited local and network databases, and sharing via FTP. It also offers a central license and user management to streamline team access.

“We receive a lot of requests for a team photo-management solution from various groups—marketing and event agencies, architects, PR departments, museums and libraries, etc — and Excire Foto Office Edition is designed to fill that gap,” says Mathias Martinetz, PRC’s managing director. “We’ve developed the program for smaller teams looking for an easy-to-implement, cost-effective alternative to a full-blown digital asset management system. When you add Excire’s AI-powered tools to a shared, centralized database, the workflow gains really are enormous.”

Pricing and Availability

Excire Foto Office Edition software is available now for a monthly or an annual subscription. Monthly subscribers pay $39.90 per user, but a launch discount reduces the price to $29.90. Further, licenses beyond the first two are available for a substantial discount, down to $9.90/month. Annual subscribers pay $399 per user, but a launch discount reduces the price to $289 per person, and licenses beyond the first two cost $99 annually. There is also a 14-day trial offer to test run the app first.

Image credits: Excire