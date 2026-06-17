Ultra-Rare Leica MP Black Paint Sells for Nearly $700,000

The 48th Leitz Photographica Auction concluded over the weekend, and collectors spent huge sums of money to get their hands on rare, classic cameras, lenses, and pieces of photographic culture and history.

One of the highlights, a Leica MP black paint no. MP-33, sold for €600,000, or nearly $700,000 at current exchange rates. Launched at Photokina in 1956, only 402 units of the MP were ever manufactured. Of these, just 141 were finished in black paint, a highly coveted Leica finish.

The MP is also a unique Leica camera by virtue of its naming conventions. Unlike serial production with normal serial numbers, the MP has its own consecutive numbering system. So in this case, the $695,000 Leica MP here was the 33rd one produced.

Another rich Leica sold was the Leica Ig prototype no. 750000, which fetched €540,000, or about $624,000.

“An extraordinary and historically important prototype of the Leica Ig, produced circa 1953 and distinguished by its highly unusual ‘humpback’ platform integrated into the top plate to accommodate a flash shoe,” Leitz Photographica Auction explains.

This unit has a round serial number that marks it as a milestone piece in Leica’s rich history. It was manufactured in 1955 and is in exceptional condition.

As is often the case, not all of the lots in the Leitz auction sold. Ahead of the auction, PetaPixel highlighted a few of the unique and unusual items up for grabs, including a Leica Astro Rifle outfit and rare Leica MP owned by Italy’s first paparazzi, neither of which ultimately sold. They may appear in a future Leitz auction again, of course.

However, while some lots expected to earn six-figure bids ultimately did not sell, other items sold for much higher hammer prices than the auction house expected. The best example of this phenomenon is a Leica IIIg black paint Swedish Army NOS set, which was expected to sell for up to €140,000 but ended up selling for €456,000, which is over $526,000.

This is a special, extremely rare military version of the Leica IIIg, made in satin black for the Swedish Armed Forces in 1960. It is engraved with the distinctive and iconic Three Crowns of Sweden. Leitz says only about 125 units of this camera were made for the Swedish Army, making it among the rarest regular-production screw-mount Leica cameras in the post-war era.

This particular unit is “New Old Stock” condition, meaning it is nearly mint. This is very rare for a military-issue camera. Leica cameras made for the Swedish military were widely used, so it’s very rare to find one in this condition. Clearly, collectors out there agree that this gives the camera significant value. It even comes in a complete set with its original box and Swedish-language instruction manual. What a piece of Leica history for military buffs.

Other black paint cameras sold for huge sums over the weekend, including a Leica IIIb Black Paint that sold for €312,000, a Leica M3 black paint First Batch ‘Ken Narula’ camera kit that sold for €144,000, and a Leica IIIf black paint Swedish Army that sold for €96,000.

There were also many non-Leica items available at auction, including what is among the coolest and most beautiful cameras I have seen, the Linhof Technorama 612 PC II ‘Edition Fire.’ This striking, extremely rare red die-cast camera, built to order, is a professional format 6×12 analog camera.

This unit ships with a Super-Anuglon 5.6/58mm XL-110° lens and an Apo-Symmar 5.6/135mm lens, and includes its original center filter, strap, instructions, and original carrying case.

“The total number of red Technoramas produced remains unknown. This is only the second example we have encountered, representing one of the rarest variants of the Technorama and a remarkable example of professional medium-format camera design,” Leitz says.

A lucky photographer took it home for €28,800, or around $33,370. This was slightly more than the pre-auction estimate.

Complete Leitz Photographica Auction No. 48 results are available online.

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction