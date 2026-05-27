One-of-a-Kind Leica Rifle Camera Used by the Luftwaffe Could Fetch $160,000

Matt Growcoot
A vintage camera with a long telephoto lens, wooden grip, and metal body, featuring an eyepiece and viewfinder, set against a plain white background.
The only known example of the Astro Berlin camera stock developed for the German Luftwaffe.

A unique camera made for war and developed by the German Luftwaffe is expected to sell for somewhere around $160,000 at auction next month.

The Leica Astro Berlin camera is the only known model of its kind. It comes with an Astro Fernbildlinse 5/300mm lens, and what appears to be a telescope mounted on top of the telephoto lens.

A military-style optical device with a large lens, adjustment dials, a wooden handle, and an attached eyepiece, all in a metallic gray-green housing. The device appears rugged and utilitarian.

A vintage military optical device with green and gray metal parts, dials, and wooden handles, viewed from above and horizontally aligned on a white background.

The camera has a rare left-handed shutter release and two wooden grips that allow a photographer to firmly hold the unit, kind of like an early 20th-century machine gun. It is designed for both tripod and handheld use.

The body is an “unusual” Luftwaffen Leica IIIc finished in olive green paint. The lens and telescope are a similar color, perfect for blending into the scenery. The entire setup is “lightweight” and also comes with a padded face rest for “maximal stability.”

A vintage, weathered film camera body with a textured greenish surface and silver metal accents, showing visible signs of use and no lens attached.
The body is a Leica IIIc
A vintage handheld optical device with a gray metal body, wooden grip, and eyepiece, resembling a military rangefinder or scope, shown in a side profile against a white background.
The wooden handles allow for a great grip, while a face rest at the rear allows photographers to get comfy.

“It is one of the latest Luftwaffen-Eigentum cameras listed in the Leica Archives,” the Leitz Photographica Auction writes on the lot listing. “It is one of the most sophisticated military camera outfits we’ve ever seen!”

The camera has a starting bid of €60,000 ($70,000) and has an estimated sale price of €120,000 to €140,000 ($140,000 to $160,000). It is part of the Leitz Auction number 48, which will take place in Wetzlar, Germany, on June 13.

The First Paparazzo’s Personal Camera

Also in the upcoming Leitz Auction is a rare Leica MP owned by Tazio Secchiaroli, who is credited as being one of Italy’s first paparazzi. Secchiaroli was the inspiration for the “Paparazzo” character, played by Walter Santesso, in the iconic 1960 Italian film, La Dolce Vita.

A vintage Leica MP film camera on the left, and a black-and-white photo of a man in a suit scratching his head on the right.
Tazio Secchiaroli and his Leica MP.

This particular MP was Secchiaroli’s personal camera that comes with a Summicron 2/5cm lens. The lot also comes with Secchiaroli’s book, The Original Paparazzo, which mentions the Leica MP and the specific serial number. “This rare and direct documentary reference firmly links the camera to the photographer and significantly enhances its historical relevance,” says Leica.

For further details, and to see all the lots, visit the Leitz Photographica Auction website.

Image credits: Leitz Photographica Auction

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