Real Estate Agent Hires Green Screen Guy But Doesn’t Know How to Remove Him

Matt Growcoot

Three-panel image of a person in a full green bodysuit crouching in different locations in an apartment. Each panel has text: "I'm sorry I don't know how to edit this green guy.

Post-production work can be arduous, as one high-end real estate agent in Tokyo seemingly discovered after hiring someone in a green screen suit for a promotional video — only to leave them visible in the final cut.

The real estate agent who goes by Japan Miho online posted the amusing clip yesterday. It’s a tour of a Tokyo apartment, but a person in a green screen suit — officially called a chroma key suit — is seen whizzing around, opening doors and closets while trying to keep out of the way as best as possible.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know how to edit this green guy,” Miho captions the post. “I need editor maybe.”


The video has since been picked up by larger X and Instagram accounts, including “Technology Brief,” where it’s received a lot of attention.

“Trust me babe, I can edit you out. Just wear this,” jokes @mikes180. “This is possibly the most un-AI real estate content,” adds @marztoday. “And it’s giving me life.”

Miho is trying to sell a luxury apartment near Minato City that boasts a stunning view of the Tokyo Tower. The property is on the market for a whopping $5.5 million (¥880,000,000).

While it’s all a good laugh, it’s highly unlikely that Miho actually hired a chroma key suit with the intention of editing the person out. Rather, it appears that she is making a viral video in a bid to promote the premium property.

While green screen suits are used in major Hollywood productions such as Lord of the Rings for the purposes of CGI, think Andy Serkis as Gollum. They’re unlikely to be used for a humble real estate video.

If the green screen suit were to be removed, the videographer would have to film a clean version of the same video so that the clean version can be patched in over the green suit. It would create a ghost effect, showing cupboards and sliding doors opening seamlessly without a visible hand on them.

Image credits: Photographs by Real Estate Japan_Miho

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