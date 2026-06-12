Macro Photographer’s $10K Specialist Camera Gear is Stolen from Locked Car

Police have launched an investigation after a popular macro photographer had over $10,000 worth of his specialist camera gear stolen from his locked car.

David Hamilton is an acclaimed macro photographer based in Glasgow, Scotland, and the creator of the “Wee Mad Beasties” project. His Instagram account, which features close-up images of insects and other tiny creatures, has more than 100,000 followers.

According to a report by the Glasgow Times, Hamilton was preparing to leave on Monday evening when he discovered that his vehicle had been emptied of his carefully collected macro photography equipment. The stolen items, valued at more than $10,725 (£8,000), reportedly included a bird lens, a landscape lens, high-speed SD cards, a camera bag, around six spare batteries, three diffusers, and tactical torches. His hard drives containing recent photographs as well as his passport were also taken.

Hamilton believes his car keys may have been cloned after finding that the vehicle was still locked and showed no signs of forced entry. He also says that the equipment had been stored in a concealed compartment in the boot, suggesting the theft may have been targeted. The loss has removed the core camera gear Hamilton relies on for his work, which has been featured by BBC, National Geographic’s “A Real Bug’s Life,” and Disney.

“It’s been a bit overwhelming,” Hamilton tells the Glasgow Times. “It’s taken a long time to build up that equipment, and it’s a lot of money.”

He adds: “I didn’t have it insured — the premiums where I live are really high, and I always thought, ‘Nothing will ever happen.’ But lo and behold, it has.”

The theft has forced Hamilton to cancel a planned photography trip and pause the tours and workshops he normally runs. Police Scotland — which warned of a rise in keyless car thefts — has confirmed that an investigation into the theft of the photographer’s camera gear is underway.

“We have received a report of theft from a vehicle in the Murano Street area of Glasgow, which is believed to have happened between Sunday, June 7, and Monday, June 8, 2026,” Police Scotland says in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

In the days after the theft, a friend of Hamilton’s launched a GoFundMe campaign to help replace some of the stolen equipment. The fundraiser has so far raised around $4,410 (£3,291) of a $5,360 (£4,000) target.

“I never expected the response I’ve had,” Hamilton tells the Glasgow Times. “It’s been very overwhelming.”

He says the GoFundMe campaign will not cover the full value of what was stolen but hopes it will allow him to replace the core camera equipment needed for his macro photography work.

“There was a bird lens, a landscape lens, high-speed SD cards, my camera bag, spare batteries, diffusers, torches, my passport — the list goes on.” Hamilton says. “But it can get me back on my feet with the core equipment needed for macro.”