Photographer Has Camera Bag With $10K of Gear Stolen Overnight

A wedding and graduation photographer woke up to discover that his camera bag, which contained more than $10,000 worth of gear and thousands of images, had been stolen.

Levi Walk, a photographer based in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, is reportedly starting from scratch again after he had his entire livelihood stolen from him last week.

Walk — who runs the professional lifestyle and wedding photography business Walk The Line — spent Wednesday afternoon taking pictures of graduates in Pennsylvania State University before returning to his home in Osceola Mills.

According to WTAJ News, Wall, who started his photography business when he was 17-years-old — woke up the next day and walked out of house to discovered that truck had been broken into. And his camera bag, holding a lifetime’s worth of equipment, had been stolen from the back seat.

The bag contained over $10,000 worth of gear. This reportedly included a Sony a7R IV camera valued ay $3,498, a Sony a7 III camera body costing $1,800, a Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM Lens priced at $1,300, and a Sony SIGMA 24-70mm lens that retails for $1,200 among other equipment. In addition to the camera equipment, the photographer says the most devastating loss was the SD cards — containing multiple images from graduation photo shoot sessions — that had been stolen from his truck.

“It’s always been more about the client, and you know, making sure that they have fun, and you know, celebrate milestones,” Walk tells WTAJ News.

“We do weddings and graduations and all that stuff, and that was on those SD cards. Like, that’s really what we’re worried about.”

The photographer has received an outpouring of support from the community in Pennsylvania over the incident. Walk published a Facebook post asking for help in finding his camera bag after the theft happened, which was shared thousands of times by local residents.

Walk’s sister has also started a GoFundMe to try to help ease the financial burden he is facing. In the GoFundMe, the photographer urged the thieves to return back the SD cards filled with thousand of priceless photos, if not the camera gear.

“To the individual who stole the cameras and bag. There are SD cards in there with peoples memories and life achievements on there,” Walk says. “Please return them. Keep the cameras and lenses I just bought this past month brand new. Please return the SD Cards.”

Anyone with any information about the theft should reach out to the Clearfield County State Police, Pennsylvania.