Facebook and Instagram Were Down for Nearly Three Hours Today

Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, are experiencing widespread issues today, with users reporting login failures, unexpected account logouts, and problems accessing both websites and mobile apps. The Meta Business Suite is also down as of the time of writing.

Update 6/12: Meta services, including Facebook and Instagram, have returned to full operational status. Facebook returned to normal around 11 AM ET, while Instagram took a bit longer to sort out, with users reporting normal functionality around 12:30 PM.

In our own testing, Facebook.com was inaccessible, while Instagram.com failed to load content properly. On mobile devices, both Facebook and Instagram were able to display an initial news feed in some cases, but attempts to search for users, view profiles, or navigate beyond the home feed resulted in loading failures and error messages.

Reports of issues have quickly spread across social media and community forums, with users across Reddit describing similar experiences. Many users report being unexpectedly logged out of Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, while others say they cannot log back into their accounts or access Meta’s web services at all.

At the time of publication, Meta has not publicly acknowledged the outage or provided details regarding its cause. The company has also not provided an estimated timeline for restoring services.

As is common during major platform disruptions, speculation about the source of the issue has begun circulating online. Some users have pointed to Meta’s recently announced platform and algorithm changes as a possible factor, while others have suggested backend server issues. However, there is currently no evidence connecting the outage to any recent algorithm updates, and Meta has not confirmed the cause.

The outage appears similar to previous Meta service disruptions that have resulted in users being logged out of accounts, unable to access websites, or encountering loading errors across Facebook and Instagram. In past incidents, Meta later attributed the issues to technical problems within its infrastructure.

As of the time of publication, DownDetector shows over 100,000 outage reports for Facebook in the past half hour, with Instagram reporting 10,000 in the same period.

PetaPixel contacted Meta support concerning the Meta Business Suite outage but has not yet heard back. By the time of publication, the support system also went down.

Users are also reporting issues with WhatsApp, although it does not appear to be as widespread an issue at this time.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.com.