10 Outstanding Images From the International Pet Photography Awards

Spotlight
Matt Growcoot
A fluffy white cat sits in front of a mini soccer goal, reaching up with its paw toward a small yellow soccer ball in mid-air, on a sunny day with blue sky and clouds.
From the Phone category. ‘Cat Goalkeeper’ by He Huapei. | © Copyright 2026 He Huapei

The finalists for the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards have been revealed, with photographers all over the world showcasing their best work.

The competition saw 4,220 entries from 48 different countries. These were spread across 12 different categories, including four new ones: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone and Studio, as well as the established Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People categories.

The 2026 category finalists are made up of the five entrants with the highest combined score from their top three entries within a single category. The overall International Pet Photographer of the Year finalists are the five entrants with the highest combined score from their top five images across any category.

A brown and white dog trots across shallow water, its reflection visible below. Misty mountains rise in the background under a pale sky.
From the Action category. | © Copyright 2026 Shandess Griffin
A dark horse stands in the ocean, with its body partially submerged in clear green water. The cloudy sky above creates a dramatic backdrop to the unusual scene.
From the Equine Portrait category. | © Copyright 2026 Roberta Holden
A dog leaps high in the air on a dark, foggy road, with headlights glowing behind and leafless trees arching overhead.
From the Action category. ‘Weightless’ by Linda Glomb. | © Copyright 2026 Linda Glomb
A brown dog stands upright on its hind legs in a modern, white architectural hallway with repeating arches and soft light.
From the Action category. ‘Time to Dance’ by Laetitia Delval. | © Copyright 2026 Laetitia Delval
Two young goats stand close together. One has a black face and the other is all white, with its eyes closed and head resting gently against the other. The background is a plain light gray.
From the Open Portrait category. ‘The Lucky Ones’ by Jennifer Chassagnol. | © Copyright 2026 Jennifer Chassagnol
A red-haired boy with freckles wearing a gray shirt poses closely with an orange tabby cat, both looking directly at the camera against a neutral, blurred background.
From the Pets and People category. ‘Teenagers’ by Jaana Vuola. | © Copyright 2026 Jaana Vuola
A golden retriever wearing a service dog vest rests its front paws on a person in a wheelchair in a grocery store, with blurred shoppers walking by.
From the Pets and People category. ‘I am your constant in the chaos’ by Cris Skinner. | © Copyright 2026 Cris Skinner
A white and orange cat stands on a snow-covered rock, surrounded by snowy plants, with snowflakes falling and a blurred winter background.
From the Feline Portrait category. © Copyright 2026 Betty Brodie
A close-up of a chicken with fluffy, wild head feathers, a long bare neck, and a blue and pinkish face, set against a plain blue background.
From the Open Portrait category. ‘Tempoest Storm’ by Adam Claus. | © Copyright 2026 Adam Claus

The images were judged by an international panel of specialist animal photographers and expert judges. This year, the 27 judges were: Alex Cearns (Australia), Alice Loder (UK), Amy Johnson (USA), An Di Prima (UK), Anne Geier (Austria), Bill Parsons (USA), Charlotte Reeves (Australia), Craig Turner-Bullock (New Zealand), Danica Barreau (USA), Denise Landerberg (Sweden), Diana Lundin (USA), Elke Vogelsang (Germany), Ewan Cheyne (UK), Jessica McGovern (UK), Jo Howell (Australia), Katherine Williams (New Zealand), Kris Anderson (Australia), Mareike Konrad (Germany), Monica Van Der Maden (Netherlands), Nat Martinez (USA), Nicole Begley (USA), Nils Jacobi (Germany), Phyllis Burchett (USA), Rachael Smith (New Zealand), Richard Wood (New Zealand), Shar Devine (New Zealand) and Travis Patenaude (USA).

The category winners, along with the International Pet Photographer of the Year winner, will be revealed at the live Awards Ceremony, hosted on Zoom, on August 1, 2026, at 6 A.M. AEST. Members of the public can register for the call via a link on the IPPA website.

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