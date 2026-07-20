10 Outstanding Images From the International Pet Photography Awards

The finalists for the 2026 International Pet Photography Awards have been revealed, with photographers all over the world showcasing their best work.

The competition saw 4,220 entries from 48 different countries. These were spread across 12 different categories, including four new ones: Commissioned Portfolio, In-Camera Artistry, Phone and Studio, as well as the established Action, Canine Portrait, Creative, Documentary, Equine Portrait, Feline Portrait, Open Portrait, and Pets and People categories.

The 2026 category finalists are made up of the five entrants with the highest combined score from their top three entries within a single category. The overall International Pet Photographer of the Year finalists are the five entrants with the highest combined score from their top five images across any category.

The images were judged by an international panel of specialist animal photographers and expert judges. This year, the 27 judges were: Alex Cearns (Australia), Alice Loder (UK), Amy Johnson (USA), An Di Prima (UK), Anne Geier (Austria), Bill Parsons (USA), Charlotte Reeves (Australia), Craig Turner-Bullock (New Zealand), Danica Barreau (USA), Denise Landerberg (Sweden), Diana Lundin (USA), Elke Vogelsang (Germany), Ewan Cheyne (UK), Jessica McGovern (UK), Jo Howell (Australia), Katherine Williams (New Zealand), Kris Anderson (Australia), Mareike Konrad (Germany), Monica Van Der Maden (Netherlands), Nat Martinez (USA), Nicole Begley (USA), Nils Jacobi (Germany), Phyllis Burchett (USA), Rachael Smith (New Zealand), Richard Wood (New Zealand), Shar Devine (New Zealand) and Travis Patenaude (USA).

The category winners, along with the International Pet Photographer of the Year winner, will be revealed at the live Awards Ceremony, hosted on Zoom, on August 1, 2026, at 6 A.M. AEST. Members of the public can register for the call via a link on the IPPA website.