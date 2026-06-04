The LRTimelapse Pro Timer 3.5 Is a Timelapse Photographer’s Best Friend

Jeremy Gray

Time-lapse photographer and founder of LRTimelapse, Gunther Wegner, has announced an upgraded version of his intervalometer, the LRTimelapse Pro Timer 3.5.

Wegner describes the new intervalometer as the most powerful of its kind for astrophotography and time-lapse photography. It promises improved build quality and ease of use compared to its predecessors.

“I developed the LRTimelapse Pro Timer because I didn’t want to make compromises with my own recordings. I need performance, flexibility, and reliability — no matter the conditions,” Wegner explains.

A smiling man in a black shirt and cap stands outdoors, holding a small black device. Behind him is a landscape with dry terrain and a tall, snow-capped mountain under a clear blue sky.

The LRTimelapse Pro 3.5 now has a full-surface glass pane on top, which not only looks sleeker but also offers improved resistance to splashes and light rain. It also moves from a 3D-printed chassis to an injection-molded one, which again improves the overall build quality. Wegner notes improved haptics and feedback.

A close-up view of the LRTimelapse PRO Timer 3 device, showing its display screen, control knob, and the LRTimelapse logo on the front.

The intervalometer’s charging electronics have been entirely redesigned. The device now recharges via USB-C, making it easier to use existing camera cables and USB-PD devices.

“My goal has always been to build hardware by photographers for photographers,” Wegner says. “With the LRTimelapse Pro Timer 3.5, I have implemented feedback from users who stand outside in all kinds of weather. It now not only feels more premium but also withstands the harsh conditions of expeditions even better.”

A camera with a time-lapse controller is set up by a calm lake at sunset, capturing snow-capped mountains and a colorful sky reflected in the water. The camera screen shows the scenic view being photographed.

The LRTimelapse Pro 3.5 maintains the key features of its predecessor. It promises millisecond-accurate intervals without jitter, a sharp OLED, one-button operation that works when wearing gloves, interval ramping features for day-to-night transitions, and no reliance on external apps of any kind.

The device uses a built-in Li-Ion battery for primary operation, while its real time clock, which enables scheduled timelapse shots, is battery-powered by a CR1220 coin cell. The timer’s OLED screen can also be used as a flashlight to illuminate the foreground during astrophotography photos and timelapse sequences.

A close-up of an LRTimelapse PRO Timer device with labeled parts: Camera 1 and Camera 2 ports, Reset button, “Feel” the right port label, Charge/Update via USB-C port, and Foot for Hot-Shoe.

A close-up of a camera timer screen with colorful labels pointing to various data: current time, time to next shot, interval, remaining shots, remaining shooting time, shooting time, video playback duration, and shot number.

The LRTimelapse Pro timer can be used with any camera with ports for release cables. As Wegner notes, “Nearly every DSLR and mirrorless camera” offers a dedicated port for shutter release, including popular models from Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, and more. Some compact cameras lack this port, though, so prospective buyers should double-check before purchase. LRTimelapse lists cable release compatibility for many cameras on its website.

Perhaps best of all, despite its improvements, the new timer is actually cheaper than before. The LRTimelapse Pro 3.5 is $199, while its predecessor was $239 at launch.

“I don’t believe in artificially inflating prices,” Wegner says. “By switching to the injection-molding process and improving conditions with our suppliers, we were able to optimize production costs. We are passing this advantage directly on to photographers.”

Image credits: LRTimelapse

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