Audeze’s MM-520 Improve Bass Response of Its Highest-End Open Back Headphones

Jaron Schneider

A pair of large, black over-ear headphones with a padded headband and oval-shaped earcups featuring a grille design, displayed against a dark background.

Audeze (prounounced “odyssey”) has announced the MM-520 studio headphones, a special version of the company’s existing open back MM-500 monitors that promise to boost lows without sacrificing mid-range neutrality.

Buy the Audeze MM-520 Headphones new on B&HBuy the Audeze MM-520 Headphones used on KEH.com

Designed in conjunction with 18-time Grammy-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin, the MM-520 is meant to give listeners a somewhat unique experience among ultra high-end, open-back studio monitors. Typically, open back headphones are beloved for their excellent mid- and high-end sound reproduction and generous sound stage.

A pair of over-ear headphones with large, cushioned black ear pads and a wide, padded headband featuring metal supports and adjustment knobs on each side.

Closed-back headphones are better able to hold in sound, so the bass response tends to be better, but that can also result in what can be described as a “tight” audio profile that doesn’t sound quite like listening to music in person.

A person wearing headphones sits at a large audio mixing console in a recording studio, adjusting controls and looking at a computer screen. Multiple speakers and sound equipment are visible in the background.

When backs are opened up, that tightness is relieved, but the bass response tends to go with it. Audeze claims it has figured out how to mitigate this loss with what it is calling a Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator, or SLAM. The technology claims to be able to optimize air pressure within the earcup which “enhances low-frequency impact and sounstange transparency without sacrificing mid-range neutrality.” Open back headphones are also not ideal for shared workspaces, as sound very much bleeds out of them because they are, well, open.

“The MM-520 represents the latest entry in our mission to provide creators and professionals with the ultimate monitoring tool,” Sankar Thiagasamudram, Audeze CEO, says. “By adding SLAM technology to Manny’s signature series, we’ve created a headphone that delivers even more truth in the low-end while maintaining the signature clarity Audeze is known for.”

Close-up of a high-end over-ear headphone ear cup with a black metal grille, textured padding, and a visible audio jack port on the side.

Reading how audiophiles describe sound can absolutely come across as pretentious, but it’s difficult to express in words how something sounds. Audeze is just saying that these headphones are going to sound a lot better for those who prefer a stronger bass response than they can typically get with open backed cans without tossing away the clarity of the mid range that open backs are usually prized for.

Buy the Audeze MM-500 Headphones new on B&HBuy the Audeze MM-500 Headphones used on KEH.com

In addition to the SLAM technology integration, the MM-520 headphones feature upgraded memory foam earpads to ease fatigue during long sessions. These two changes have also resulted in a slightly heavier headset than the original MM-500, which now weighs 555 grams versus the MM-520’s 495 grams.

A pair of over-ear headphones with a black, cushioned headband and large, padded ear cups. The headband features a white "W" logo and a dual-band design. The headphones are positioned at an angle.

Sound engineers may appreciate what Audeze is doing here, but video editors are probably better served considering Audeze’s more affordable MM-100 headphones, which are more than $1,000 less expensive but will still provide access to the company’s highly regarded neutral sound profile.

Buy the Audeze MM-100 Headphones new on B&HBuy the Audeze MM-100 Headphones used on KEH.com

Speaking of price, the MM-520 headphones are available for $1,699 starting today.

Buy the Audeze MM-520 Headphones new on B&HBuy the Audeze MM-520 Headphones used on KEH.com

About PetaPixel Headphone Coverage: Wait, headphone news? On PetaPixel? You bet. PetaPixel is expanding coverage into headphones specifically through the lens of what best serves video editors. Whether they work in a studio, on a plane, or at home on the couch, video editors all use headphones at some point. With our coverage, we intend to keep those editors informed of what’s new and, over time and as we test them ourselves, recommend the best options when your favorite cans finally need replacing.

Image credits: Audeze

, ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.

Love PetaPixel? Go Premium.

PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Become a PetaPixel Member now and support our mission to bring you regular, high-quality reviews, features, news, and more.

  • Remove banner ads
  • Gain access to full-resolution RAW and JPEG Sample Galleries
  • Get 5% off orders from KEH.com
  • Get a $15 coupon to spend at Moment
  • Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott
  • Get 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine

Related Articles
A pair of black Sennheiser headphones rests on a stand beside professional audio equipment and a sound mixer on a dimly lit desk with blue and purple lighting. Sennheiser’s HD 480 Pro Are Its Best Closed-Back Headphones
Rode NTH-100 Headphones Review Rode NTH-100 Headphones Review: High-Quality with Warm Sound
RODE NTH-100M RODE Adds Optional Broadcast-Grade Mic to its Studio Headphones
A pair of black Sony professional headphones rests on a DJ mixing console illuminated in blue and purple lighting. To the right, an old-fashioned turntable is partially visible, adding to the music production setting. Sony’s MDR-M1 Monitors Are an Upgrade Over Its Industry-Standard MDR-7506
Discussion