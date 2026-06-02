Leica Cine Compact 1 Projector Promises a Plug-and-Play Home Theater Experience

Jeremy Gray

A modern black projector sits on a table, projecting colorful light beams in a dimly lit room. Candles and a woven placemat are visible nearby, creating a cozy atmosphere.

Leica has announced the Leica Cine Compact 1, a new compact, versatile mini projector. Leica promises state-of-the-art laser projection inside a compact, easy-to-use design. It builds upon the standard Leica Cine 1 released in November 2024.

Buy the Leica Cine Compact 1 new on B&HBuy the Leica Cine Compact 1 used on KEH.com

“The Cine Compact 1 provides a straightforward plug-and-play home entertainment experience offering Leica’s renowned picture quality,” the company explains. To that end, the Cine Compact 1 features an integrated sound system that can be supplemented with external speakers and audio setups. The Cine Compact 1 includes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Virtual:X audio technologies.

While Leica is surely best known for its cameras and lenses, the company has been making projectors for a century now. Leica’s first projector launched way back in 1926. Projectors have always relied on exceptional optical performance, so it makes perfect sense that Leica got involved with them so long ago. Schneider-Kreuznach and Zeiss both manufactured high-end projector optics, by the way.

A black, cube-shaped projector with a prominent lens and a smaller sensor sits on a stand in a warmly lit room with modern furniture and plants in the background.

A close-up of a Leica Cine Compact projector, with its lens illuminated and projecting light. The background is softly blurred, showing a warm indoor setting with round light fixtures.

“The Leica Cine Compact 1 continues this legacy in a contemporary form,” Leica says.

The Cine Compact 1 features a Leica Summicron zoom lens with aspherical elements. The projector has a “high-performance 0.47″ DMD image chip and modern Triple RGB laser technology.” The Leica Cine Compact 1 delivers a 4K image with what Leica describes as “crisp details, natural colors, and impressive brightness.”

A family of three smiles in a warmly lit room, sharing popcorn at a kitchen counter with lit candles, while a scenic landscape is projected onto the wall in the background.

A man sits in a chair playing a racing video game projected onto a large wall screen. A projector is set up on a stand in front of him, displaying a vibrant cityscape and a red sports car on the screen.

The project also features Leica’s proprietary image processing technology, Leica Image Optimization, or LIO. LIO promises consistent high image quality regardless of the projection size or location. The projector also features Dolby Vision to deliver precise contrast and subtle brightness variations.

The Cine Compact 1 is designed as a user-friendly, flexible projection system that works well in a wide variety of environments, including living rooms, on walls or ceilings, in gardens or on terraces. The mini projector has a brightness of up to 1,700 lumens, and it can project an image up to 220 inches diagonally. It also features a 360-degree rotation system, enabling it to be used without a permanently installed screen. The projector can project its image from nearly any angle.

A couple relaxes in a hot tub outside a modern cabin with large glass windows and a grass roof, watching a movie projected on the cabin’s wall at sunset in a rugged, open landscape.

A person with long blonde hair sits on a couch, holding a smartphone while facing a projected image of colorful abstract patterns on the wall. A projector is placed on a small table beside them.

It includes automatic functions, such as zoom, autofocus, keystone correction, and screen framing, to dial in the necessary settings and deliver a high-quality image without manual adjustment. It also features integrated apps and wireless connectivity, providing direct access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The projector has Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit, plus USB and HDMI ports.

As a Leica product, style is also important. The Bauhaus-style, solid aluminum projector housing promises thermal stability and high-quality craftsmanship. The projector ships with an eco-friendly transport case built of fully recyclable materials.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Cine Compact 1 will be available starting on June 18 for $1,995.

Buy the Leica Cine Compact 1 new on B&HBuy the Leica Cine Compact 1 used on KEH.com

Image credits: Leica

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