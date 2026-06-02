Leica Cine Compact 1 Projector Promises a Plug-and-Play Home Theater Experience

Leica has announced the Leica Cine Compact 1, a new compact, versatile mini projector. Leica promises state-of-the-art laser projection inside a compact, easy-to-use design. It builds upon the standard Leica Cine 1 released in November 2024.

“The Cine Compact 1 provides a straightforward plug-and-play home entertainment experience offering Leica’s renowned picture quality,” the company explains. To that end, the Cine Compact 1 features an integrated sound system that can be supplemented with external speakers and audio setups. The Cine Compact 1 includes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Virtual:X audio technologies.

While Leica is surely best known for its cameras and lenses, the company has been making projectors for a century now. Leica’s first projector launched way back in 1926. Projectors have always relied on exceptional optical performance, so it makes perfect sense that Leica got involved with them so long ago. Schneider-Kreuznach and Zeiss both manufactured high-end projector optics, by the way.

“The Leica Cine Compact 1 continues this legacy in a contemporary form,” Leica says.

The Cine Compact 1 features a Leica Summicron zoom lens with aspherical elements. The projector has a “high-performance 0.47″ DMD image chip and modern Triple RGB laser technology.” The Leica Cine Compact 1 delivers a 4K image with what Leica describes as “crisp details, natural colors, and impressive brightness.”

The project also features Leica’s proprietary image processing technology, Leica Image Optimization, or LIO. LIO promises consistent high image quality regardless of the projection size or location. The projector also features Dolby Vision to deliver precise contrast and subtle brightness variations.

The Cine Compact 1 is designed as a user-friendly, flexible projection system that works well in a wide variety of environments, including living rooms, on walls or ceilings, in gardens or on terraces. The mini projector has a brightness of up to 1,700 lumens, and it can project an image up to 220 inches diagonally. It also features a 360-degree rotation system, enabling it to be used without a permanently installed screen. The projector can project its image from nearly any angle.

It includes automatic functions, such as zoom, autofocus, keystone correction, and screen framing, to dial in the necessary settings and deliver a high-quality image without manual adjustment. It also features integrated apps and wireless connectivity, providing direct access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The projector has Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit, plus USB and HDMI ports.

As a Leica product, style is also important. The Bauhaus-style, solid aluminum projector housing promises thermal stability and high-quality craftsmanship. The projector ships with an eco-friendly transport case built of fully recyclable materials.

Pricing and Availability

The Leica Cine Compact 1 will be available starting on June 18 for $1,995.

Image credits: Leica