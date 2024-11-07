Leica Announces Versatile Cine Play 1 Home Cinema 4K Projector

Leica’s swanky new home projector offers 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Vision, and features premium Leica optics.

Leica today announced the Leica Cine Play 1, a premium home cinema projector wrapped in a compact and lightweight design. It offers 4K resolution up to a 300-inch screen size, and is designed to work both indoors and outdoors.

The Leica Cine Play 1 has a triple RGB laser system that Leica says is rated for over 25,000 hours of projection. It should provide high fidelity color rendition — which makes sense seeing as how it supports various high dynamic range modes, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. The lamp behind the lens can support brightness up to 3,000 ASNI lumens too, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor screenings at any time of day.

The crown jewel of the Cine Play 1 is the Leica Summicron zoom lens built into the projection unit. The high-quality glass can resolve 4K resolution throughout its zoom range, allowing users to fill screens from 65 to 300 inches with incredibly sharp and detailed cinema projection. Leica’s internal image processing technology, Leica Image Optimization (LIO), is at the core of the unit, which Leica says “employs special image optimization algorithms to ensure particularly natural color rendition, finely nuanced color gradation, and an outstanding contrast ratio.” The Cine Play 1 also includes a “game mode” that reduces latency to under 12 milliseconds.

The Cine Play 1 is compatible with Apple Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, plus it includes several wired ports including HDMI, USB, and LAN. The smart interface can also connect with various Smart Home products with voice control.

Unlike other projection systems of this caliber, the Cine Play 1 is very compact. It’s built from an aluminum shell that promises durability and portability. Leica further emphasizes its versatility with the inclusion of an optional Floor Stand accessory. The Floor Stand can help place the projector in a variety of positions, and the connection system between the Floor Stand and the Cine Play 1 allows for power pass-through — meaning there won’t be a pesky power cable dangling.

The Leica Cine Play 1 can be purchased for $3,795 from authorized dealers and the Leica website, with the optional Floor Stand running an additional $495.

Image credits: Photographs by Leica