Massive Sample Gallery Update: Lumix L10, Sony a7R VI, and More

PetaPixel has been quietly updating its sample gallery for the last several months, but this week we added eight new galleries for Members to download, including extra-large folders of photos taken with the Panasonic Lumix L10 and the Sony a7R VI.

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Adobe updated Camera RAW in Photoshop on May 18 (in version 18.3.1) to support the a7R VI, but Lightroom support hasn’t dropped as of yet (at least not at the time of publication; look for the 15.3.1 release, which was supposed to arrive on May 27 but isn’t yet available for some reason). However, the L10 had nearly immediate RAW support after it was announced, so Members who download the new sample gallery will be able to immediately access those RAWs and play with the files.

Photographers who are familiar with the sensor in the GH7 probably won’t find too many surprises with the image quality out of the L10, but it is worth taking a look at how the lens — which was carried over from the LX100 Mark II but “optimized” for the new camera — works with the higher-resolution sensor.

Conversely, the new sensor in the a7R VI is likely the most interesting aspect of that camera for most photographers. PetaPixel Members can download a huge sample gallery of photos taken in a variety of environments, which will certainly help inform a purchasing decision.

The Sony a7R VI is expected to start shipping on June 4, while the Lumix L10 is expected to start shipping on June 17.

Those weren’t the only galleries to get added this week. PetaPixel has also added a large sample gallery of images taken with the new 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS lens, which is expected to start shipping on June 11, as well as galleries for the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM, the Nikkor 24-105mm f/4-7.1, the Lumix S 40mm f/2, the Zeiss Otus ML 35mm f/1.4, and (by demand) the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

PetaPixel Members now have access to sample galleries from 26 cameras and 42 lenses, for a total of 68 galleries. More are always on the way, and we appreciate the support of our Members helping us continue to provide high-quality, unbiased coverage of everything photography.

Sample Galleries, which include full-resolution JPEG and RAW files, are available to PetaPixel Members, a subscription to which costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Not only do Members get access to the galleries, they also see no ads on the website and get discounts from a growing list of partners, including 5% off orders from KEH, $15 to spend at the Moment store, 10% off lighting equipment from Westcott, and 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine.

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Image credits: PetaPixel Staff