Massive Sample Gallery Update: Lumix L10, Sony a7R VI, and More

Jaron Schneider

PetaPixel has been quietly updating its sample gallery for the last several months, but this week we added eight new galleries for Members to download, including extra-large folders of photos taken with the Panasonic Lumix L10 and the Sony a7R VI.

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Adobe updated Camera RAW in Photoshop on May 18 (in version 18.3.1) to support the a7R VI, but Lightroom support hasn’t dropped as of yet (at least not at the time of publication; look for the 15.3.1 release, which was supposed to arrive on May 27 but isn’t yet available for some reason). However, the L10 had nearly immediate RAW support after it was announced, so Members who download the new sample gallery will be able to immediately access those RAWs and play with the files.

Two small birds fly near a tall, weathered tree branch with holes against a clear blue sky. One bird is closer to the branch, while the other is slightly below and farther away.
Shot on Sony a7R VI and the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS Lens | f/8, 1/2000 second, ISO 1250
A calm lake under a partly cloudy sky, with trees lining the distant shore and a wooden post sticking out of the water, reflecting in the gentle ripples.
Shot on Sony a7R VI and the 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II | f/11, 1/60 second, ISO 100

Photographers who are familiar with the sensor in the GH7 probably won’t find too many surprises with the image quality out of the L10, but it is worth taking a look at how the lens — which was carried over from the LX100 Mark II but “optimized” for the new camera — works with the higher-resolution sensor.

A woman in traditional Japanese attire performs a tea ceremony, gracefully holding a ladle over a tea set on a wooden table, with foliage and another person blurred in the background.
Shot on the Panasonic Lumix L10 | f/2.8, 1/30 second, ISO 3200
A person wearing a traditional Japanese Tengu costume with a red mask featuring a long nose, golden hat, and long white hair, standing outdoors during a festival with people in the background.
Shot on the Panasonic Lumix L10 | f/2.8, 1/250 second, ISO 100

Conversely, the new sensor in the a7R VI is likely the most interesting aspect of that camera for most photographers. PetaPixel Members can download a huge sample gallery of photos taken in a variety of environments, which will certainly help inform a purchasing decision.

A small bird with blue and white feathers perches on the corner of a weathered wooden fence, with a blurred background of gray and green tones.
Shot on Sony a7R VI and the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS | f/8, 1/800, ISO 1600

The Sony a7R VI is expected to start shipping on June 4, while the Lumix L10 is expected to start shipping on June 17.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix L10 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix L10 used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony a7R VI new on B&HBuy the Sony a7R VI used on KEH.com

Those weren’t the only galleries to get added this week. PetaPixel has also added a large sample gallery of images taken with the new 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS lens, which is expected to start shipping on June 11, as well as galleries for the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM, the Nikkor 24-105mm f/4-7.1, the Lumix S 40mm f/2, the Zeiss Otus ML 35mm f/1.4, and (by demand) the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Buy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM new on B&HBuy the Canon 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5 L Fisheye STM used on KEH.com
Buy the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS new on B&HBuy the Sony 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS used on KEH.com

A white bird with gray wings and a black cap on its head flies against a blurred natural background. Its beak is slender and red, and its wings are pointed, showing it in mid-flight.
Shot on Sony a7R VI and the 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS Lens | f/4.5, 1/1600, ISO 1000

PetaPixel Members now have access to sample galleries from 26 cameras and 42 lenses, for a total of 68 galleries. More are always on the way, and we appreciate the support of our Members helping us continue to provide high-quality, unbiased coverage of everything photography.

A security guard in uniform walks outside a modern building, seen through a large circular sculpture, creating a framed effect. The photo is in black and white.
Shot on the Panasonic Lumix L10 | f/2.8, 1/2000 second, ISO 400

Buy the Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 new on B&HBuy the Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 used on KEH.com
Buy the Panasonic Lumix S 40mm f/2 new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S 40mm f/2 used on KEH.com

Sample Galleries, which include full-resolution JPEG and RAW files, are available to PetaPixel Members, a subscription to which costs just $3 per month or $30 per year. Not only do Members get access to the galleries, they also see no ads on the website and get discounts from a growing list of partners, including 5% off orders from KEH, $15 to spend at the Moment store, 10% off lighting equipment from Westcott, and 10% off film development, scanning, and printing from Blue Moon Camera and Machine.

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Image credits: PetaPixel Staff

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