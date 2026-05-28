Employee vs Contractor: What Photographers Need to Know

On June 4, the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) is hosting a free educational webinar where the organization’s CEO Thomas Maddrey, who is also a lawyer, will explain the difference between an employee and a contractor as it pertains to photographers.

“One of the most common questions we get asked is when you should call someone an ’employee’ versus an ‘independent contractor,'” ASMP says. “Likewise, what if you are in the position of an employee or a contractor? What should you be thinking about? Join ASMP CEO Thomas Maddrey as he dives deep into this topic, as well as give an update on all things copyright, business, AI, and more!”

This webinar is the latest in a series from ASMP, NANPA, and PetaPixel designed to help inform photographers in the modern landscape. Each session will be filled with the latest (verified!) information drawn from ASMP’s expertise in business, legal, advocacy, and technology areas, as we tackle new topics and answer your questions each and every event.

The last two seminars tackled AI and how it is changing the business of photography. The last session specifically addressed how photographers can and should incorporate AI provisions into their agreements and contracts (with examples!) and recent advocacy efforts related to AI and how photographers can get involved.

For those who missed the live seminars, both can be re-watched on YouTube.

The goal of this series is to give photographers the chance to speak to industry experts directly. Each session will be filled with the latest verified information drawn from ASMP’s expertise in business, legal, advocacy, and technology areas, as they tackle new topics and answer questions.

“We have things we want to discuss, but what we want to talk about it what you want to hear. That is why there will always be an open Q&A at the end of each event, so bring your questions, and get the answers,” Maddrey says.

“This event is open to the public, so all photographers and their friends are encouraged to join. If you have questions, we have answers, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

This event is open to the public, but those interested in attending will need to register here. This third session is scheduled to start on at 4 PM ET on Thursday, June 4.

Image credits: ASMP