ASMP Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Supporting Photographers With Two Months of Special Events

The American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) is celebrating its 80th Anniversary in style by offering eight weeks of celebrations and events across the United States, along with a never-before-seen look into the rich and historic ASMP Archives.

Founded in New York City in 1944, ASMP has been instrumental in advocating for photographers across a wide range of situations, ensuring that they are protected, respected, and professionally successful.

“What ASMP does… what ASMP stands for is the fundamental principle that the world is a more vibrant place when society supports, protects, and encourages the visual and creative communities to do what they do best. Create. It is what we have always focused on and is at the core our ethos as an association,” says Thomas Maddrey, ASMP Chief Executive Officer.

ASMP National Board Chair Kevin Brusie emphasizes how ASMP serves as a caretaker of photography’s history and its impact on society at large.

“ASMP Archivist Grayson Dantzic summed it up best: ‘ASMP history is photography’s history!’ The industry has benefited greatly in the last 80 years from the dedicated efforts of ASMP’s staff and the thousands of member volunteers. So many significant advances in copyright and business practices can trace a direct line back to ASMP, and every working photographer today is standing on the shoulders of all who came before and supported this organization.”

Brusie adds that ASMP fights for the rights of all creators and that these efforts are active and constant. He adds that the work is as important now as it has ever been and as necessary.

To commemorate the milestone, ASMP is hosting eight events, four in-person and four virtual. The first event is tomorrow, October 11, in Chicago. It is an in-person lighting workshop hosted by accomplished photographer Stephen Karlisch, followed by a public reception.

Other 80th Anniversary events this month include a presentation on October 15 by Maddrey and attorney Scott Burroughs on copyright, the U.S. Supreme Court, and artificial intelligence. This will be followed by a presentation on creative directors on October 24, moderated by Karen Williams. The final event of October, a NANPA Showcase 2026 Livestream and Winner’s Reveal, is on October 30. The full details for these events and information about future events are available on the dedicated ASMP 80th Anniversary website.

“One of the hallmarks of the work that ASMP has done in the past 80 years has been the community aspect that is part and parcel of each and every event we produce,” says ASMP Chief Operating Officer Melanie Porter about the importance of ASMP’s events. “Since that very first meeting of like-minded photographers in New York in the Fall of 1944, we know that this is a tradition that we are proud to carry forward as ASMP continues to innovate and grow.”

Another aspect of the 80th Anniversary celebrations involves looking to the past, rather than the future of photography. The ASMP Archives Exhibition will be available at each of the in-person events and feature some never-before-seen work from famed photographers and former ASMP Members, including Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Arnold Newman, Bernice Abbott, Richard Avedon, Stanley Kubrick, Edward Weston, and many more. ASMP Archivist Grayson Dantzic will take viewers on a journey through ASMP’s storied past through the work of world-renowned photographers.

The ASMP Archives Exhibition is supported in part by Adobe, which describes the archival work as “celebrating 80 years of legendary photographers.” ASMP’s 80th Anniversary celebrations are also supported by Fujifilm, MPB, Profoto, Sony, and Westcott. Each title sponsor will participate in giveaways, discounts, and more throughout the next two months, which culminates in a special celebration in New York City on December 5.

“The ASMP Archives are a singular, unexplored gem in the annals of the history of photography. There are few, if any, collections of photographic memorabilia that even approach the depth and breadth of what ASMP has compiled in the last 80 years. And we cannot wait to share highlights of this collection for the first time with the Membership and the world at large,” Maddrey concludes.

Image credits: American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP)