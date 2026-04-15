Join ASMP and PetaPixel for a New Town Hall Series on Navigating AI in Photography

The American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP), the North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA), and PetaPixel are hosting a new free, bi-weekly town hall series called Creative Focus to address how AI is changing the photography industry.

AI is changing the industry daily. Photography, videography, and all visual creators find their careers and passions at a crossroads. The explosive rise of generative AI tools and models has upended many different areas of the craft, changed the way photographers need to educate and communicate with their clients, and made incorrect and misleading information mainstream.

But it has also opened new avenues to enhance creativity, streamline your workflows, and refine a photographers’ vision. The good and the bad. The right and the wrong. That’s what we are going to be talking about on April 22 at 3pm ET in the first of a new bi-weekly Town Hall Series from ASMP and NANPA and supported by PetaPixel.

The goal of this series is to give photographers the chance to speak to industry experts directly. Each session will be filled with the latest verified information drawn from ASMP’s expertise in business, legal, advocacy, and technology areas, as we tackle new topics and answer your questions each and every event.

“And with our partnership with PetaPixel, we will be tracking the latest news and industry changes too. At this inaugural session, we are excited to talk with Jaron Schneider, Editor-in-Chief of PetaPixel, and he is just the first of the many guests we will be talking to each and every Creative Focus Town Hall,” the ASMP writes.

That’s right: I’ll be there along with Tom Maddrey, the CEO of ASMP and a brilliant legal mind, to address your concerns as we all adjust to the changes AI has brought to our industry.

“We have things we want to discuss, but what we want to talk about it what you want to hear. That is why there will always be an open Q&A at the end of each event, so bring your questions, and get the answers.”

This event is open to the public, so all photographers and their friends are encouraged to join. If you have questions, we have answers, and we look forward to seeing you there.

You can register to attend here and the first Town Hall will take place on Wendesday, April 22 at 3 PM ET.