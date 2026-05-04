Lawyer Explains How to Incorporate AI Provisions Into Your Photo Contracts

This week, the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) is hosting a free educational webinar where the organization’s CEO Thomas Maddrey, who is also a lawyer, will detail how to to incorporate AI provisions into photography agreements and contracts.

“AI is changing the industry daily. Photography, videography, and all visual creators find their careers and passions at a crossroads. The explosive rise of generative AI tools and models has upended many different areas of the craft, changed the way photographers need to educate and communicate with their clients, and made incorrect and misleading information mainstream,” Maddrey says.

“But it has also opened new avenues to enhance creativity, streamline your workflows, and refine your vision. The good and the bad. The right and the wrong. That’s just one of the things we will be discussing on May 6 at 4pm ET in the second of a new bi-weekly Town Hall Series from ASMP and NANPA, and supported by PetaPixel.”

This webinar is the second session in an ongoing Town Hall Series and follows the first which took place last week. Those who missed it can watch the recording below:

This week’s session, which takes place on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 PM ET, is a continuation of the discussion started in the previous Town Hall but will have particular emphasis on two areas: how photographers can and should incorporate AI provisions into their agreements and contracts (with examples!) and recent advocacy efforts related to AI and how you can get involved.

“Each session will be filled with the latest (verified!) information drawn from ASMP’s expertise in business, legal, advocacy, and technology areas, as we tackle new topics and answer your questions each and every event. And with our partnership with PetaPixel, we will be tracking the latest news and industry changes, too,” Maddrey adds.

“We have things we want to discuss, but what we want to talk about it what you want to hear. That is why there will always be an open Q&A at the end of each event, so bring your questions, and get the answers.”

The event is free and open to the public, but those who wish to attend live need to register here.

Image credits: ASMP