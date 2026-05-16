This Week Has Been Insane | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, we’re coming to you with a bonus episode… from the past! We recorded this before heading off to the four corners of the planet, but not before Chris and Jordan had hands-on time with the latest gear from Sony and Canon.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have any idea what Panasonic Lumix was going to announce ahead of time, but we have plenty to say about the new a7R VI and R6 V (as well as the two lenses that were also announced with them). It has been a wild, crazy, busy week, so unpack it with us!

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In This Episode: