Influential Victorian Photographer Julia Margaret Cameron Honored With Blue Plaque at London Home

Julia Margaret Cameron — one of the most significant photographers of Victorian Britain who helped transform photography into a serious artistic medium — has been honored with a blue plaque at her former home in London.

The U.K.’s famous blue plaques connect notable figures from the past with buildings that still stand today. The scheme, now run by the charity English Heritage, began in 1866 and is believed to be the oldest program of its kind in the world. The permanent blue circular plaques are installed on buildings associated with important historical figures across the U.K.

According to a report by The Art Newspaper, English Heritage announced that a blue plaque has been unveiled at the London home of Julia Margaret Cameron in recognition of her life and work. English Heritage blue plaques historian Rebecca Preston tells the publication that finding a suitable London location for Cameron’s plaque had proved difficult. The organization ultimately selected Cameron’s former home at 10 Chesham Place in Belgravia.

The property was likely only rented by Cameron for around a year. It was there that her fourth son was born after she and her husband returned from unsuccessful coffee and rubber plantations in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka. Despite her relatively short stay at the address, Preston says the Belgravia home marked an important stage in Cameron’s life.

“Chesham Place, her first London base, marks the beginning of a journey that would lead her to redefine the medium and influence generations of photographers,” she tells The Art Newspaper.

One of Victorian Britain’s Most Famous Photographers

Julia Margaret Cameron (1815–1879) was one of the best-known photographers of Victorian Britain and is often regarded as photography’s first widely recognized artist. She became known for her distinctive soft-focus images, a style that continues to influence photographers today.

Cameron began photographing in 1863 at the age of 48 after receiving a camera as a gift from her daughter and son-in-law. She quickly immersed herself in the medium and, over little more than a decade, created around 900 portraits. Her subjects included some of the most prominent figures of the Victorian era, such as Charles Darwin and Alfred Tennyson, as well as servants, friends, and family members. Thanks to London’s growing photography scene at the time, Cameron was able to exhibit her work almost immediately after taking up the medium, joining the Photographic Society of London.

Today, her photographs are widely seen as being far ahead of their time. According to a report by Artnet last year, photography in the mid-19th century was largely viewed as a scientific process developed to capture images using light-sensitive materials. Cameron, however, approached it differently, treating photography as an artistic form rather than simply a mechanical means of recording the world.

Artnet notes that her unconventional soft-focus technique divided opinion among some contemporaries. “She would do much better had she learnt the proper use of the apparatus,” judges at the society’s 1864 exhibition wrote of her work. Despite the criticism, Cameron’s atmospheric style and misty focus later became one of the defining qualities of her work and helped secure her place in photographic history.

More than 1,000 blue plaques have been installed across London on buildings connected to notable figures from many different fields. Other photographers commemorated with plaques include Bill Brandt, Lee Miller, Camille Silvy, and Cecil Beaton. Last year, two additional photographers were honored with plaques. Christina Broom, regarded as Britain’s first female press photographer, received a plaque at her former home at 92 Munster Road in Fulham, London. A second plaque honored John Thomson, the photographer, geographer, travel writer, and explorer.

Image credits: Header photo (left) Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain and (right) via English Heritage.