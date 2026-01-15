Larry the Cat Trips Up Polish President’s Photographer

Matt Growcoot
A man in a suit awkwardly steps over a small dog on a red carpet outside a building, while a police officer stands nearby and microphones are visible in the foreground.
Larry the Cat runs under the feet of Mikołaj Bujak, the official photographer of the President of Poland, at Number 10 Downing Street, London. | Karol Nawrocki

Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at the British Prime Minister’s office, tripped up a photographer as he attempted to exit Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

Mikołaj Bujak, the President of Poland’s official photographer, temporarily lost his footing as he almost collided with Larry as their paths merged. Bujak was running ahead of the president, Karol Nawrocki, presumably so he could get a shot of him leaving.

Fortunately, Bujak was able to avoid Larry, who also reacted quickly. President Nawrocki saw what happened and cracked a smile at the incident. He was there to thank Prime Minister Kier Starmer for the British soldiers stationed in Poland, part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces.

Nawrocki shared a photo on Instagram of him petting Larry, who is a certified celebrity in the U.K.

A white and tabby cat wearing a red, white, and blue ribbon bow around its neck sits on a green surface indoors, looking directly at the camera.
Larry’s official portrait | His Majesty’s Government
A woman holds a cat as two men in dress shirts and ties, one touching the cat, smile and interact with her in a warmly lit room. Another person is blurred in the background, watching and smiling.
President Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron play with Larry at 10 Downing Street in 2011| White House Photo by Pete Souza
A tabby and white cat lies stretched out on a sidewalk in front of a building decorated with red and white flags, with iron railings and a lamppost visible in the background.
Larry may be employed to catch mice, but he is still a regular cat who likes to lounge around | Picture by Kyle Heller / No 10 Downing Street

According to his Wikipedia page, Larry has served as Chief Mouser since 2011. In the time he’s lived at 10 Downing Street, no less than six different prime ministers have also lived there: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer.

While Larry is the first 10 Downing Street cat to be given the official title of Chief Mouser, a resident cat has been employed as a mouser and pet by the British government since the time of King Henry VIII.

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Steve Jobs the Wedding Photographer
The Life and Work of a Traveling Cat Photographer
Larry Chen drifting Photographer Larry Chen Takes Photos of Himself while Drifting in Sports Car
Larry Haynes Legendary Surf Photographer Captures His Final Moments Before Collapsing
Discussion