Larry the Cat Trips Up Polish President’s Photographer

Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at the British Prime Minister’s office, tripped up a photographer as he attempted to exit Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

Mikołaj Bujak, the President of Poland’s official photographer, temporarily lost his footing as he almost collided with Larry as their paths merged. Bujak was running ahead of the president, Karol Nawrocki, presumably so he could get a shot of him leaving.

Larry the cat tripped up a photographer as he exited Downing Street following Polish president Karol Nawrocki's meeting with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, 13 January. Karol Nawrocki visited Number 10 to thank the PM for the UK soldiers stationed in his country as part of the UK’s… pic.twitter.com/25gzfAHrYA — The Independent (@Independent) January 14, 2026 Larry, nie rób mi tego więcej! 🥹 fot: Damian Burzykowski pic.twitter.com/FmtDC2P8US — Mikołaj Bujak (@mikolaj_bk) January 13, 2026

Fortunately, Bujak was able to avoid Larry, who also reacted quickly. President Nawrocki saw what happened and cracked a smile at the incident. He was there to thank Prime Minister Kier Starmer for the British soldiers stationed in Poland, part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces.

Nawrocki shared a photo on Instagram of him petting Larry, who is a certified celebrity in the U.K.

According to his Wikipedia page, Larry has served as Chief Mouser since 2011. In the time he’s lived at 10 Downing Street, no less than six different prime ministers have also lived there: David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer.

While Larry is the first 10 Downing Street cat to be given the official title of Chief Mouser, a resident cat has been employed as a mouser and pet by the British government since the time of King Henry VIII.