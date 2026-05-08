Extremely Rare Signed Photos of Abraham Lincoln and His Assassin John Wilkes Booth Sell at Auction

An extremely rare collection of signed photographs of American historical figures including President Abraham Lincoln and even his assassin John Wilkes Booth were sold at auction for over $100,000 each.

Swann Galleries’ sale of “Important Signed Photographs from a California Family Collection” auction was held on Thursday (May 7). The sale included a signed photograph of Theodore Roosevelt and his entire cabinet in 1907, as well as signed photographs of Martin Luther King, Jr., Babe Ruth, Thomas Edison, and Mark Twain.

Two signed photographs of President Lincoln sold upwards of $100,000 each — while an uncommon, signed photograph of his assassin Booth also sold for over $107,000. Signed photographs of President Lincoln are exceedingly scarce, in part because the president’s life was cut dramatically short when he was killed by Booth in 1865, mere decades after the advent of photography as a medium.

According to a report by Fine Books Magazine, the principal compiler of this remarkable collection was an investment counselor and entrepreneur who died in 2017. Passionate about United States political and business history, the California native built an extensive collection of signed photographs of some of the most prominent figures from America, which his son added to as well, before consigning it to Swann.

“What is striking about this collection is the evidence of the effort to obtain the best or the most uncommon,” Marco Tomaschett, Autographs Specialist at Swann, tells Fine Books Magazine. “There are, for example, a number of cartes-de-visite and cabinet cards in the collection, and in those cases where signed examples are not extraordinarily uncommon, such as those signed by the suffragist Susan B. Anthony, the collection contains an example that is extraordinary in some other respect, for instance, a signed cabinet card that also has an uncommonly arresting image.”

Marco Tomaschett says that one of the most fascinating signed photos was one of John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower — which sold for $20,320.

“The photograph that interests me the most is the one showing Dwight D. Eisenhower and John D. Kennedy talking at the White House during the historic transition between their administrations,” Tomaschett adds.

“Both presidents added their signature to this item, making it one of the few autographs to have been signed by both these presidents who served during the transition between two epochs that continue to resonate through U.S. history: the closing of the Second World War, and the beginning of the Cold War.”