Intimate Signed Photo of Abraham Lincoln and His Son Heads to Auction

A rare, signed image of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad — the only time the former president was ever photographed with a family member — is up for sale.

The intimate photographic image of Lincoln and his youngest son is up for auction by Bonhams in New York as part of its “Fine Books, Maps & Manuscripts” sale which ends on June 25. The photo, signed by Lincoln, comes with an estimate of $60,000 to $90,000.

The portrait shows Lincoln posed with his son Thomas, more commonly known as Tad, who was 10-years-old at the time. The photograph — which was taken by Anthony Berger who was working at Mathew Brady’s studio in Washington, D.C. on February 9, 1864 — was one of the most popular images of Lincoln at the time.

During a break in the photo session so Berger could change the camera plate, Lincoln and his son Tad began looking through one of Brady’s large photo albums. Seeing this moment, Berger was inspired to pose them together: Lincoln sitting with Tad standing beside him, both looking at the large album filled with cartes de visite.

Lincoln enjoyed the moment with his favorite son, even putting on his eyeglasses for the photo. Tad was dressed in his best clothes, complete with a watch fob and chain. The resulting image became one of the most intimate and poignant photographs ever taken of Lincoln.

In unedited versions of the photograph, such as this one, the album’s brass clasps and the four cartes mounted on each page are clearly visible. However, Lincoln worried that the album might be mistaken for a lectern-sized Bible. After Lincoln’s death, some versions of the photo were retouched to make it appear as though he was holding a Bible, just as the President had feared.

What makes the photograph being offered by Bonhams especially rare is the fact that Lincoln signed the image himself. In June 1864 , Franklin W. Pitcher visited the White House and had a number of photographs of Lincoln signed, some of which were likely for inclusion in a sanitary fair. These were fund-raising events held in various cities on behalf of the United States Sanitary Commission to raise money and supplies for the Union Army during the American Civil War. Pitcher wrote a note on the back of the portrait that said: “Genuine Autograph of A. Lincoln procured in June 1864 by F.W. Pitcher.”

Image credits: All photos by Bonham’s.

