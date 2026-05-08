Brightin Star Launches Ultra-Thin UV Filters

Lens maker Brightin Star has announced a new Aero UV Filter lineup, a series of ultra-thin UV protection filters designed to deliver minimal optical impact while offering everyday lens protection for photographers and filmmakers.

The launch reflects the continued push toward slimmer, more optically refined protective filters that aim to stay virtually invisible in real-world use. Brightin Star positions the Aero series as a premium everyday filter solution, emphasizing reduced reflections, high light transmission, and lightweight construction without sacrificing durability.

In promotional material for the release, the company describes the filter as “designed to stay out of your way, while protecting what matters,” a philosophy that increasingly aligns with the broader direction of modern filter design.

An Ultra-Slim Build Designed for Wide-Angle Lenses

One of the defining features of the new Aero UV Filter series is its 1.5mm ultra-slim brass frame. Brightin Star says the thinner construction is specifically designed to reduce the likelihood of vignetting, particularly when paired with wide-angle lenses, where thicker filters can sometimes intrude into the frame.

The slim profile also contributes to a lighter overall design that feels less intrusive when left mounted permanently on a lens. That approach caters to photographers who prefer to keep a protective UV filter attached at all times without adding unnecessary bulk to compact mirrorless setups.

The company is also highlighting the use of brass rather than aluminum for the frame construction, a choice often associated with smoother threading and improved durability. The filters are available in both black and silver finishes, allowing them to better match different lens barrel colors for a more cohesive, unobtrusive look when mounted.

Schott B270 Glass and Advanced Coatings

At the center of the Aero UV Filter design is German-made Schott B270 optical glass, a material widely recognized within the optics industry for its clarity and consistency.

Brightin Star says the glass is precision-ground from a standard 1.1mm thickness down to just 0.7mm, helping maintain the filter’s low-profile form factor while preserving optical performance.

The company claims the filter achieves 99.807% light transmission and an extremely low reflectivity of just 0.048%. To accomplish this, the filters use Nano IMC anti-reflective coatings, as well as additional edge-coating treatments intended to suppress internal reflections and reduce flare.

Those specifications are particularly important for photographers shooting into direct light sources or working in high-contrast environments, where poorly coated filters can introduce ghosting, flare, or noticeable contrast reductions.

A Growing Focus on ‘Invisible’ Protection

Protective UV filters have become increasingly polarizing among photographers over the years. While many still use them as permanent protection against scratches, dust, salt spray, and impact damage, others avoid them entirely due to concerns over image degradation.

Manufacturers have responded by focusing heavily on optical transparency, thinner frames, and more advanced coatings designed to minimize the compromises traditionally associated with protective filters.

The Aero series appears to follow that same philosophy. Rather than positioning the filters as creative tools, Brightin Star presents them as low-impact accessories that preserve the rendering characteristics of modern lenses while adding a layer of physical protection.

That strategy is especially relevant as lens prices continue to rise and photographers increasingly look for ways to protect expensive front elements without noticeably affecting image quality.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star Aero UV Filter lineup officially launches today, with introductory pricing from $27 to $69 from May 8 to May 15, depending on filter size. After the launch promotion ends, regular pricing will increase to $32-$79.

Image credits: Brightin Star