A Surprising Old DSLR Topped the Used Camera Sales Charts in Japan

Minna Camera, a popular marketplace app where photographers can buy and sell cameras and lenses, has published its transaction data for April, and a beloved old DSLR proved the most popular used camera of all.

Although it was released back in 2014, years before Nikon transitioned to its full-frame Nikon Z system, the Nikon D750 DSLR was the most used camera last month on Minna Camera. It’s not that DSLRs in general were super popular among photographers last month on Minna Camera, either, as it was the only DSLR to make the top 10 list of best-selling used cameras.

For those who were around the photo industry when Nikon released the D750 nearly 12 years ago, its lasting appeal is perhaps not too surprising. For those who weren’t, the D750 was a smash hit when it arrived. The 24-megapixel full-frame camera offered enthusiasts professional-level performance at a relatively aggressive price of $2,300 at the time.

These days, the D750 is, of course, much cheaper than that. On Minna Camera, the average price is around 70,000 yen, which is just under $450 at current exchange rates. Nikon D750 DSLR bodies on KEH in the United States range from $398 up to $712, depending on the camera’s condition and included accessories. It’s great bang for the buck, as used digital cameras often are.

The rest of the top 10 best-selling used cameras at Minna Camera features many more recent cameras, like the Canon EOS R6 in second place, the Sony a7 IV in third, the Canon EOS R7 in fourth, and the Sony ZV-E10 II rounding out the top five. Nikon makes two more appearances on the list with mirrorless cameras, including the Zf in seventh and the Z50 in eighth.

When it comes to used lens sales, Canon swept the top three spots. DSLRs get another chance to shine, as the Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM was the best-selling used lens in April, followed by the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM.

Except for the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 35mm f/1.4 R in fourth place, the entire list comprises zoom lenses. This is a theme echoed across all the best-sellers lists PetaPixel covers. Photographers really seem drawn to the versatility of zoom lenses. As Tamron told PetaPixel at CP+ earlier this year, the photographers it talks to almost universally want more new zooms.

Although photographers are predominantly buying used mirrorless cameras and lenses in 2026, which makes a lot of sense as there are so many great used cameras out there, it’s nice to see DSLRs still getting a little love. Photographers on a tighter budget are very smart to look at older DSLR models. It’s incredible just how much performance can be found for under $500 on the used DSLR market.

Image credits: Nikon. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.