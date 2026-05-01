A Look at One of the Most Beautiful Cameras Hasselblad Ever Released

Every so often, Hasselblad takes to its YouTube channel to showcase a legendary product from its distant past. The latest classic camera to get the modern video treatment is an absolute beauty, the Hasselblad 500 EL/M “20 Years in Space” edition. Released way back in 1982, it is arguably Hasselblad’s coolest camera ever.

These days, Nikon is getting a lot of NASA love thanks to its versatile, highly performant SLR, DSLR, and now mirrorless cameras. But before Nikon, NASA used Hasselblad cameras, including to capture some of the most iconic and important space photos in history. The original “Earthrise” photo was taken by Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders using a Hasselblad 500 EL 6×6 medium-format SLR.

The famous photos of humanity’s first steps on the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 were captured on Hasselblad cameras. Apollo astronauts continued to use Hasselblad cameras throughout the rest of the Apollo missions.

As Hasselblad explains, the 500 EL, introduced in 1965, was relatively quickly adopted by NASA. The 500 EL was the first electronic camera to go to space during Apollo 8. A modified version was the first camera ever used on the lunar surface itself during Apollo 11.

It was these 500 EL models that NASA started using during Apollo 8 that Hasselblad wanted to commemorate in 1982. The Hasselblad 500 EL/M “20 Years in Space” edition, as its name suggests, marked 20 years since a customized Hasselblad camera flew aboard the NASA Mercury 8 mission in October 1962. It was limited to just 1,500 units worldwide.

The 500 EL/M platform has an integrated motor drive and reinforced body to withstand demanding conditions. The special edition version features silver-gray leather to create an eye-catching, Moon-inspired colorway.

The “lunar gray” camera can still be found used, with sales over the past few years ranging from just over $2,000 to about $4,000.

It’s not the only time Hasselblad has celebrated its rich legacy in space. In 2019, Hasselblad celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing with a special edition matte black version of its 907X camera body and CFV II 50C digital back. It featured a commemorative “On the Moon Since 1969” plate on its side. It’s a very sleek camera, but there’s just something special about the 500 EL/M “20 Years in Space” edition.

Image credits: Hasselblad