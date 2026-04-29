This New Tripod Doesn’t Need the Ground At All

Nearly all tripods have one thing in common, they stand on the ground (or a floor). While there are some exceptions, like the GorillaPod, they are small and aren’t built for full-size professional camera systems. A new Kickstarter product, Viperpod, rethinks the tripod from the ground up, and says “no thank you” to traditional use cases.

The Viperpod, made by Silence Corner, features a built-in hook system and an external flip center column, enabling photographers and videographers to mount their cameras in places and ways traditional tripods cannot.

Silence Corner notes that the Viperpod can hang on railings, doorways, branches, and much more, which “opens up new shooting angles that were previously difficult or impossible to achieve.”

“If it holds, you can shoot,” the makers explain.

Although the built-in hook and flipping central column fundamentally change how photographers and videographers can stabilize their gear, the Viperpod can also be used like a traditional tripod. At first glance, it generally looks normal. It has carbon fiber legs with multiple sections, quick-adjust knobs, and a tripod head.

Much like the tripod itself, though, the head has a trick up its sleeve. It has a ball head on a panning base, which is not too unusual in and of itself, but the external flip-center column can serve double-duty as a handle to quickly create a pan and tilt handle for video work. As Silence Corner notes, it is not a fluid head, though, that would need to be purchased separately.

The Viperpod comes in two variants, a standard model and a light one. The standard Viperpod weighs 2.55 pounds (1.16 kilograms), folds down to 17.7 inches (45 centimeters), and reaches a maximum height of 61.8 inches (157 centimeters). It can support 17.6 pounds (eight kilograms) of gear. The Viperpod Light is a bit shorter, a little lighter, and holds 13.2 pounds (six kilograms) of gear. They are both made of carbon fiber and come with the same Arca-Swiss-compatible head.

With 33 days to go in the Kickstarter campaign, the Viperpod has nearly tripled its $10,000 target with support from 79 backers. Backing options for the Viperpod Light start at $279, a $90 discount versus the expected retail price. The standard Viperpod starts at $309, a $100 discount. In both cases, Silence Corner expects shipping to backers to begin in September 2026.

Image credits: Silence Corner

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