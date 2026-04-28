17 Award-Winning Microscope Photos Reveal the World’s Hidden Wonders

Evident Scientific, a scientific solutions and microscopic imaging company, has announced the winners of its sixth annual Image of the Year photo contest. The competition celebrates the world’s best scientific microscopic imaging, and the photos are as scientifically valuable as they are beautiful.

While traditional photographers may not know much about Evident, they all know the company it used to be. Olympus Corporation spun off its Scientific Solutions business a few years ago into a wholly owned subsidiary, Evident, as part of Olympus’ broader reshuffling. This same divestment process also led to the creation of OM Digital Solutions, makers of OM System cameras and lenses.

Evident’s latest Image of the Year competition attracted entries from 34 different countries, with Katie Holden from the United Kingdom taking top honors for her visually striking image, “Neuronal Cosmos.”

Holden’s photo shows induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurospheres, Evident explains. These neurospheres comprise neuronal cells, which organize into “structures resembling the layered architecture of the human brain.”

Neurospheres are an important way for scientists to study brain cells, including researching how environmental and genetic factors influence neuronal development.

“Visually, the star-like pattern reflects intriguing parallels between astronomy and biology at hugely different scales,” Holden explains. She will receive an Evident SZX7 stereo microscope and a DP23 digital camera, or a set of X Line UPLXAPO objectives. The DP23 camera is a 6.4-megapixel CCD color camera that still carries Olympus branding, a testament to its heritage.

The competition also features other specific winners, including Muhammad Tahir Khan from Ireland, who won the Materials Science category for an image of lignin fiber that looks like glowing desert dunes. Khan receives an Evident SZ61 stereo microscope as a prize.

There are also three Regional Winners. Gerd Günther from Germany won the EMEA region for an image of a chicory stigma with pollen grains. American Igor Siwanowicz won the America category for a microscopic photo of mallow pollen. Kentaro Mochizuki of Japan took home the Asia Pacific regional prize for an incredible shot of sarcomere structures in a rat heart. Each regional winner will choose between a CX23 upright microscope or a SZ61 stereo microscope.

Further, 12 scientific photographers also received honorable mentions for their entries, and each is featured below.

“We are deeply inspired by the creativity and technical mastery reflected in this year’s entries,” says Wes Pringle, Evident CEO. “Each year, this contest celebrates what’s possible when art and science come together to illuminate the unseen.”

Readers can learn more about how each of the winning photos above was captured, including the specialized equipment each photographer used, on Evident’s website.

Image credits: Evident Scientific. Photographers are credited in the individual captions.