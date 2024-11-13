Human Hair Knotted With Horsehair One of the Winners of Evident Image of the Year

The winners of the Evident Image of the Year awards have been announced, a competition that recognizes the world’s best scientific microscopic imaging.

A beautiful image of a Cosmic Orange aster flower taken on a confocal microscope by Igor Siwanowicz has been selected as the global winner.

Siwanowicz, a research scientist at the HHMI Janelia Research Campus, picked the flower bud on a post-lunch walk around the campus pond. He says the image “shows that the beauty of a common flower that most of us take for granted can extend beyond what we can see with the naked eye.”

Siwanowicz will receive an Olympus SZX7 stereo microscope with a DP23 digital camera or a set of X Line™ objectives.

Evident came about after the Olympus Corporation spun off its Scientific Solutions Division in 2022 to form a new company. Evident’s Image of the Year Award began as the Image of the Year European Life Science Light Microscopy Award with the aim to celebrate both the artistic and scientific value of microscopy images.

For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com. The competition can be viewed here.