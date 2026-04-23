Update and Correction Regarding the Canon 14mm f/1.4L VCM Review

Jaron Schneider

In February, PetaPixel published its review of the Canon 14mm f/1.4L VCM lens and found some issues with its performance in astrophotography. There were many theories from readers and viewers of the YouTube channel as to why this happened, but none of them were right. The truth is a little more interesting.

In the original review, PetaPixel noticed that corner performance when photographing stars was particularly poor.

“At f/1.4, the stars would often streak towards the center of the frame, and although heavy cropping can cut this out, it reduces the utility of having such a wide lens to begin with,” Chris Niccolls wrote at the time. “I think this issue stems largely from the compact design of the lens. In order to maximize space, the lens gives up on image circle coverage and the corners become a problem. I’d happily use this lens for astrophotography shots, but I would either stop down or crop, both of which are less than ideal.”

This lens should be ideal for astrophotography but the corners suffer.

Even at f/1.8, the corner stars still show streaking towards the center.
A clear night sky filled with numerous small, bright stars scattered across a dark, blue-black background. No clouds or visible landmarks, just the starry expanse.
A closer look (100% crop) at the star streaking.

PetaPixel readers suggested that this could not be expected performance and perhaps there was an issue with focus, how long the exposure was, or perhaps it was due to using the wrong RAW profile in post production.

None of these suggestions were correct (Jordan Drake, who photographed the stars, didn’t make any errors). Instead, the problem was determined to be a misaligned sensor.

“Due to the issues that we discovered with corner sharpness, specifically when shooting astrophotography, the people at Canon reached out to try and help explain the problems. We constantly strive to exhaustively test the lenses we review as accurately as possible. It turns out, that our testing was sound, but we did have an R5 camera with a slightly misaligned sensor. This exacerbated the corner issues that we were getting,” Niccolls explains.

Large reddish rock formations stand beneath a night sky with faint green aurora and scattered stars; patches of snow are visible on the ground.

Rocky terrain with patches of snow under a night sky illuminated by green northern lights, with large boulders and cliffs in the foreground and faint light on the horizon.

“We retested a new lens with a newly-certified R5 II and lens and confirmed that the sensor issue was no longer a factor. It’s important to be clear that we did still see the same issues with vignetting, and the field curvature of the lens does cause stars at the periphery to streak. However, the lens does a good job at handling astrophotography situations with a little bit of care.”

Large rocky outcrop on a snowy landscape under a starry night sky, with faint green aurora borealis lights stretching overhead.

A night sky filled with many small, bright stars scattered across a deep blue and black background.
100% crop of the corner.

So, while the lens isn’t perfect, it is a significantly better performer than it appeared in our review. We have updated the review and published a new video with the findings.

A night sky with stars shown in three vertical panels, labeled f/1.4, f/2, and f/2.8, demonstrating different camera aperture settings and their effect on star visibility and brightness.

Additionally, the first round of astrophotography images that were included in PetaPixel‘s Sample Gallery for the lens have been replaced with a new set. PetaPixel Members can download that new gallery today.

Thank you all for your suggestions and to Canon for helping PetaPixel get to the root of the problem.

Image credits: Photographs by Jordan Drake for PetaPixel

,
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM camera lens with a red ring near the front, textured grip, and control switches, positioned on a white background. Canon RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM Is its Fastest Ultra-Wide Lens Ever
Two Canon camera lenses are shown upright side by side on a white background. Both lenses have a black body with red rings near the top, and white text displaying technical details. ACR and Lightroom Now Support Canon’s New Ultra-Wide Lenses
Close-up of a digital camera body showing the lens mount and exposed image sensor, with textured grip and control buttons visible on the left side. How Canon’s RF Mount Design Enables Innovative New Lens Designs
A Canon 35mm camera lens with a sleek black design. The lens features a red ring near the top, a focus adjustment ring, and a control ring. The brand name "Canon" and the number "35" are printed in white on the front. The background is plain white. Canon’s 35mm f/1.4L VCM Lens is the First in a New Series of Hybrid Primes
Discussion