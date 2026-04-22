Framework’s New Laptop Is ‘the MacBook Pro for Linux Users’

Framework arrived on the scene with its debut Laptop 13 back in early 2021, touting its modularity, customizability, and extreme repairability. The company arrived with big dreams of totally disrupting the “incredibly broken” computing market. While this dream remains in progress, Framework has left its mark, and its brand-new, redesigned Framework Laptop 13 Pro carries the torch forward in interesting ways, doubling down on the goals of its predecessor.

The new machine is very upgradeable, as the robust online configuration tool attests, but it also emphasizes premium fit and finish. As The Verge describes, the Laptop 13 Pro, after attending a hands-on event on Framework’s home turf in San Francisco, “the build quality feels like night and day compared to the somewhat piecemeal designs the company’s released before.”

It’s high praise, but there’s a lot more to the Framework Laptop 13 Pro than its improved build quality. Alongside its machined CNC-aluminum chassis, the new notebook also features Framework’s first fully custom display and its first touchscreen. The 13.5-inch panel has an unusual 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2880 x 1920 resolution, and a variable refresh rate ranging from 30 to 120 Hz. It also arrives color-calibrated, straight out of the box. The machine also features a large 123.7 x 76.7-millimeter Haptic Touchpad.

The standard Laptop 13 Pro can feature up to an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 X9 CPU, integrated Intel B390 graphics, and up to 64GB of RAM. It is important to note that the Laptop 13 Pro starts at just $1,199 for a DIY edition and $1,499 for a pre-built version. Upgrades push the price up, including a version powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series CPU. A Laptop 13 Pro with a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro is $3,099, for example.

Speaking of the operating system, while Framework will sell users machines with Windows 11 ready to go, Framework heavily emphasizes Linux. The company’s CEO, Nirav Patel, said that he wants the computer to be “the MacBook Pro for Linux users.” It certainly has the look, and per The Verge, at least some of the feel. The Framework Laptop 13 Pro can come pre-loaded with Ubuntu and is Framework’s first Ubuntu Certified system.

Although users can configure their laptops to their heart’s content on Framework’s website, it’s important to emphasize that very few aspects of the machine are set in stone at any given time. It is designed to be taken apart, upgraded, and fixed. Mainboard, graphics, CPU, memory, storage, all of that can be changed. As for fixing parts if they break, Framework has QR codes on all components that lead to repair guides, and any part can be replaced with a single tool that ships with the laptop.

There are also many customization options. Users can swap out the keys and bezel with different colors and designs to make their laptop uniquely theirs.

It’s not immediately clear just how powerful the Framework Laptop 13 Pro can be for creative professionals, but it offers some high-performance components. Further, for those who want to keep things open source and run Linux, there are many software options for photo and video editing. On the photography side, GIMP, Darktable, and RawTherapee are popular options. Video editors can run DaVinci Resolve on Linux, including the free version. There’s also Shotcut, a popular choice among Linux users.

Pricing and Availability

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro is available to configure and purchase now, with shipping times depending on the selections. It starts at $1,199 for a DIY version, while pre-configured variants start at $1,499 and increase quite quickly in price.

Image credits: Framework