This Rugged and Compact Multitool Solves Tripod and L-Plate Woes

There are plenty of essential pieces of a photography kit that aren’t strictly photography items. Stoke’s new Scout multitool falls into that category. Designed by Irish photographer and industrial designer Ben Millett, the Scout sports a minimalist yet highly practical design with broad utility.

“Most multitools try to do everything,” Stoke says. “Scout was designed to do only what matters.”

This includes tools for turning flathead screws, prying things open, opening bottles, cutting string and thin rope, tightening bolts, and stripping wires. For photographers specifically, Scout can be used to tighten (or loosen) pesky things like tripod plates. As a frequent user of the sides of my keys and pocket change to tighten tripod plates on cameras in the field, it would certainly be more convenient to have a purpose-built multitool on my key ring or backpack instead.

“The initial inspiration for Scout was the need for a small tool to quickly adjust screws on camera brackets and L-plates and the annoyance of not always having a tool suitable or having to fumble with a bigger multitool,” Millett says. “The desire for this simple, almost single-task pocket tool grew into what Scout is now. A bring everywhere pocket tool with a tight, considered set of functions centered around the core inspiration of turning and tightening.”

The Scout also addresses another minor annoyance with tripod adjustments. Every so often, tripods need to be tweaked and tightened in the field. In most cases, this means using the 1/4-inch hex that shipped with a tripod. Some tripods have little secret compartments to store these tools, while others require photographers to remember to keep the little wrench with them. In either case, the wrenches themselves are often frustrating and difficult to use, offering little purchase for strong rotations. The Scout has a 1/4-inch-diameter opening that wraps around these wrenches and lets the user get a good grip.

Not content to make just a new multitool, Stoke also developed a two-part machined-aluminum lanyard adjuster to launch alongside the Scout. The Conker is a precisely tensioned lanyard adjuster to work alongside the Scout’s included lanyard cord. The adjustment mechanism is designed to be attached or removed without having to tie, untie, or cut the lanyard — “a personal pet peeve,” says Stoke.

Is something like the Scout Stoke multitool an essential, must-have item for photographers? No, probably not. However, it does appear to be very well-made, intelligently designed, and convenient. There is something to be said for a rugged, simple tool designed to last a very long time. It’s nice to have convenient, versatile tools that work and help smooth out some of the friction photographers experience out in the field.

Pricing and Availability

The Stoke Scout “early bird” package is €41, or about $49. This is a sizable discount over the anticipated retail price of €59, which is nearly $70. Stoke says the Scout will begin delivering in June.

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Image credits: Stoke