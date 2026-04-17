The Best Deals on Photo Printers, From Compact to Large Format

Printing remains one of the most rewarding parts of photography, turning digital files into something tangible. Whether it’s small prints for albums or large-format pieces for display, the right printer can shape how your work is experienced.

This week’s featured deals focus specifically on photo-first printers, models designed with image quality, color accuracy, and print longevity in mind. Organized by print size, these selections range from compact and desktop options to professional large-format systems for exhibition work.

Compact & Everyday Photo Printers (Up to 8.5×11″)

Canon Pixma G620 MegaTank Photo Printer

Designed with photo printing as its primary focus, the G620 uses a six-color dye ink system that promises smoother gradients and improved color depth compared to standard four-color printers. Its MegaTank design also suggests lower long-term running costs, especially for users who print frequently. This makes it a strong option for hobbyists or families who want consistent photo output without constantly replacing cartridges. Currently available for $299, it reflects a modest drop from its typical $356 price point.

Epson Expression Photo XP-8800 Wireless Color Printer

This compact all-in-one leans heavily into photo printing with a five-color ink system that promises more accurate tones and better black-and-white output. Its relatively small footprint makes it suitable for home offices where space is limited, but print quality still matters. While it includes scanning and copying, its design and ink system clearly prioritize photos. It is now priced at $279.99, offering noticeable savings compared to its usual $329.99.

Epson Expression Photo XP-980 Wide-Format Printer

Stepping slightly beyond standard letter size, the XP-980 supports printing up to 11×17 inches, making it a flexible choice for enthusiasts. Its six-color Claria Photo HD ink system promises vibrant color reproduction and smoother tonal transitions. The inclusion of wide-format support allows for more creative output without stepping into fully professional territory. At $329.99, it’s below its usual $379.99 price.

Mid-Size & Enthusiast Photo Printers (Up to 13″)

Canon Pixma Pro-200S 13″ Wireless Photo Printer

This dye-based printer is aimed at photographers seeking gallery-quality prints at home, featuring an eight-color ink system that delivers strong color accuracy and rich detail. It is particularly well-suited for portrait and color-focused work where subtle gradation matters. The 13-inch print width opens the door to larger, more impactful prints without requiring a full studio setup. Currently selling for $549, it reflects a meaningful reduction from its $647 starting point.

Epson SureColor P700 13″ Photo Printer

The SureColor P700 uses pigment-based inks, which promise longer-lasting prints and improved archival quality. It is designed for photographers who want greater control over print output, particularly for fine art or exhibition work. Its compact design helps it fit into smaller studios while still offering professional-level features. With the price now at $699, it undercuts its previous $849 listing.

Canon imagePrograf Pro-310 13″ Photo Printer

Canon’s Pro-310 is built around a pigment ink system that promises consistent color reproduction and longevity across a wide range of media types. It is positioned as a step up for photographers who want reliable, repeatable results. The printer supports a range of fine art papers, making it a versatile tool for creative output. At $899, it comes in below its earlier $971 price.

Professional & Large Format Photo Printers (17” and Up)

Epson SureColor P5370 17″ Photo Printer

Although it stretches into larger territory, the P5370 still fits within enthusiast workflows thanks to its manageable size and advanced feature set. It promises refined color accuracy and improved black density, which are important for both color and monochrome work. This makes it appealing for photographers who want to push print quality further without moving into full production systems. Priced at $1,895, it reflects a $200 discount from its typical cost.

Epson SureColor P900 17″ Photo Printer

The P900 builds on Epson’s pigment ink technology, promising excellent tonal range and long-lasting prints for professionals. It is well-suited for photographers producing exhibition work or selling prints. The 17-inch width allows for larger compositions while maintaining fine detail. Now priced at $1,145, it represents a solid drop from its $1,349 starting point.

Canon imagePrograf Pro-1100 17″ Photo Printer

This updated model continues Canon’s focus on high-end photo printing with an advanced pigment ink system that promises improved color consistency and deeper blacks. It is designed for photographers who want predictable, repeatable output across different media. The build and feature set position it firmly in the professional category. At $1,321.89, it sits slightly below its usual $1,375.89 price.

Epson SureLab D570 Professional Minilab Photo Printer

The SureLab D570 is designed for high-volume photo printing, making it suitable for events, studios, or small businesses. It promises consistent output across large batches, which is key for client work. Its compact minilab format helps balance production capability with space considerations. Currently listed at $935, it reflects a small but notable reduction from $995.

Canon imagePrograf Pro-2600 24″ Large Format Photo Printer

Moving into true large-format territory, the Pro-2600 is built for photographers producing exhibition-scale prints. Its pigment ink system promises strong color fidelity and longevity across large media sizes. This makes it a compelling option for galleries, studios, or professionals selling large prints. At $3,325, it comes in under its previous price of $3,525.

Epson SureColor P7370 24″ Photo Printer

The P7370 is designed for serious production work, offering a wide color gamut and precision output that promises consistency across prints. It is particularly suited for photographers working in fine art or commercial environments. The 24-inch format allows for impactful large prints without stepping into industrial-scale systems. At $3,295, it reflects a notable reduction from $3,895.

Canon imagePrograf Pro-4600 44″ Large Format Photo Printer

At the high end, the Pro-4600 is designed for large-scale production and exhibition printing. Its advanced ink system promises high color accuracy and consistency across very large prints. This makes it suitable for galleries, museums, and professional studios. Currently priced at $5,299, it represents a significant drop from its $6,375 list price.

Full disclosure: B&H Photo is an affiliate partner of PetaPixel.

Image credits: Canon, Epson. Photos created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.