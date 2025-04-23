Epson’s New Large-Format SureColor Photo Printers Are More Affordable

Epson announced two new models in its SureColor P-series printer line — the 24-inch SureColor P7370 and the larger 44-inch SureColor P9370. The printers are designed for professional photographers, fine artists, and graphic designers. The wide-format printers promise an extended color gamut, capable of swiftly making exhibition-quality prints.

“The photographic print embodies the essence of true artistry in photography. Trusted by the world’s leading photographers, the SureColor P-Series printers produce exhibition-quality photographs, large vibrant fine art, stunning graphic design compositions, and more,” says Aaron Brill, product manager, Epson America, Inc.

Brill continues, “The new SureColor P7370 and P9370 are designed to strike the perfect balance — offering an expanded color gamut to accurately reproduce every detail, faster speeds and better usability from previous models.”

The SureColor P7370 and P9370 share many features in common, including the 10-channel 2.6-inch PrecisionCore printhead with dedicated Photo Black and Matte Black channels. The printers utilize Epson’s UltraChrome Pro10 ink set, which includes violet to deliver extended blue and purple rendering.

The new large-format pro printers slot below Epson’s 24-inch SureColor P7570 and 44-inch P9570 printers, which currently cost $3,995 and $5,585 after instant savings. These printers utilize Epson’s UltraChrome Pro12 color pigment ink set, which features dedicated green and orange inks not included in the UltraChrome Pro10 family.

In exchange for the green and orange inks, the new P7370 and P9370 have lower MSRPs of $3,495 and $5,295, around $1,000 less than their 12-inked siblings (before any available savings). The lower prices put Epson’s new SureColor printers more in line with the company’s discontinued P6000 and P9000 series printers.

The P7370 and P9370 not only land in a similar price range as these discontinued printers, but offer some meaningful improvements, including roughly two times faster printing speeds, an extra ink channel (violet), dedicated photo and matte black inks (no more wasteful switching when swapping between media types), a large 4.3-inch touchscreen, interior LED, and better software. A new Black Enhance Overcoat mode also promises to improve black density and increase contrast. Although designed primarily for glossy photographic media, this also works on other media types.

Epson has made its new printers easier to maintain at home as well. The printers feature a user-accessible print head, so photographers can easily open the printer and safely clean the print head without needing to involve a professional technician. It may not sound like a big deal, but service visits take up time, which is a precious commodity for working pros.

The Epson SureColor P7370 and P9370 printers promise better, faster printing than their predecessors while offering much of the performance of the P7570 and P9570 without as high of a price tag. Epson says its new printers deliver exhibition-quality prints for photographers, while the SureColor 7570 and 9570 models offer the company’s best overall image quality.

As for whether photographers need the orange and green channels the P7570 and P9570 offer, the answer is probably not. However, Epson invites prospective customers to order sample prints from each to compare for themselves and see which of Epson’s flagship SureColor printers is right for them.

Pricing and Availability

The Epson SureColor P7370 and P9370 printers will be available this summer for $3,495 and $5,295.

Image credits: Epson