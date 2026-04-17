Stanley Kubrick Shot These Photos on the New York Subway After Midnight in the 1940s

Stanley Kubrick is one of the most influential movie directors of all time. But less well-known is that he started out as a photographer, working full-time for Look magazine in the 1940s. Now, a remarkable set of photos he shot for Look in 1945 is set to be exhibited for the first time.

Life and Love on the New York City Subways was shot by Kubrick when he was just 17 years old. The series follows Kubrick’s late nights on the New York City subway system. The images form a striking, narrative-driven portrait of urban life in the immediate postwar period — revealing an early mastery of visual storytelling that would later define Kubrick’s celebrated filmmaking career.

According to his Wikipedia page, Kubrick was the official photographer at his high school, and joined Look as an apprentice when he was still a teenager. He went on to be a staff photographer and made a name for himself in storytelling. One feature, titled A Short Story from a Movie Balcony, saw one of his friends sit next to an unsuspecting young woman in a theater in the Bronx who unexpectedly slapped him for encroaching on her personal space.

Kubrick clearly had a penchant for getting photos in public without his subjects realizing: in the subway series, Duncan Miller tells ArtNet that Kubrick “wore his camera around his neck and rigged a wire shutter release into his coat pocket, allowing him to photograph subjects without their realizing it.”

Miller’s gallery, the Duncan Miller Gallery, is bringing the prints to The Photography Show in New York next week. “The photographs capture fleeting moments of intimacy, movement, and connection within one of New York’s most iconic public spaces. Together, they create a compelling visual narrative that bridges documentary photography and cinematic composition,” the gallery says.

Kubrick himself called New York’s subway trains a “reading room on wheels, a lover’s lane and, after 11 P.M., a flophouse.”

The photographs will be on show at booth F8 at the Photography Show, which is presented by AIPAD.