Insta360’s Nifty New Selfie Screen for Phones Is Now Available Everywhere

Last week, Insta360 unveiled the Snap selfie monitor for smartphones, but only in Asia. Today, the company unveiled its latest mobile accessory across global markets.

There is not a lot of new ground to cover, so to recap the specs and features. The Insta360 Snap features a 3.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen that magnetically attaches to the back of a compatible smartphone, including iPhone and Android models with USB-C connectivity.

The concept is to enable mobile photographers and content creators to improve their selfie photos and videos. While front-facing smartphone cameras have improved quite a lot in recent years, including on iPhone, rear cameras continue to deliver better photo and video quality and offer more versatility. However, on nearly all smartphones, using the rear camera means you can’t see the display or properly frame shots.

The Insta360 Snap addresses this limitation by adding a screen to the back of a phone, letting users see themselves, adjust camera settings, and take full advantage of their phone’s best and most capable cameras. It mirrors the device’s screen, so it works with native first-party and third-party camera apps.

Insta360 is not the only company to tackle this problem with a smartphone add-on. PetaPixel recently went hands-on with the Dockcase Selfix, an iPhone 17 Pro case with a circular screen built-in to let people take selfies using their iPhone’s rear cameras. Unlike Dockcase’s solution, Insta360 is targeting both iOS and Android devices. The Snap works with many smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and ZTE. A complete list is available on Insta360’s website.

Insta360 is also implementing a light into one version of Snap, another differentiator. The illuminated version features a rectangular light surrounding the 3.5-inch touchscreen, with user-controllable brightness and color temperature ranging from cool to warm.

Insta360 is also going for a separate device approach, rather than Dockcase building a case intended to be left on the phone at all times. While Insta360 notes that the Snap is fairly thin (8.3 millimeters / 0.3 inches) and lightweight (88.6 grams / 3.1 ounces), and it has a cover to protect the screen when not in use that also flips over the front of the phone to prevent accidental screen touches, it is still easy to detach when needed. It also requires the use of the USB-C port and covers the phone’s wireless charging area.

“With Insta360 Snap, we set out to solve a simple problem that every creator knows: your phone’s best camera is on the back, but you can’t see yourself while using it,” says JK Liu, founder of Insta360. “By turning your smartphone into a powerful, creator-ready selfie system, we are helping nano creators and vloggers capture sharper, better-lit content anytime, anywhere, without changing the way they already like to shoot.”

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Snap selfie screen without the built-in light is available now for $79.99, while the Insta360 Snap Selfie Screen with Light is $89.99.

Image credits: Insta360