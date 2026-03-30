OPC Lens Dock-E Offers Wall-Mounted Storage for E-Mount Lenses

A new accessory aimed at streamlining studio organization brings a modular approach to lens storage. The OPC Lens Dock-E is a wall-mounted system designed specifically for Sony E-mount lenses, offering a structured way to keep optics visible, protected, and within easy reach.

Built around the use of original Sony E-mount lens caps, the OPC Lens Dock-E system emphasizes simplicity and compatibility with existing gear. Rather than requiring adapters or modifications, the Lens Dock-E integrates directly with standard caps, allowing lenses to snap securely into place while remaining easy to remove when needed.

A Workflow-Focused Design

The OPC Creations Lens Dock-E is positioned as a practical solution for photographers and videographers working in fast-paced environments. By moving lenses off shelves and onto a wall-mounted system, it aims to reduce friction in day-to-day workflows.

Each unit supports single-handed operation, enabling users to mount or remove a lens quickly without interrupting their shooting process. The visible layout also makes it easier to identify and access specific focal lengths at a glance, thanks to interchangeable labels.

Modular Construction for Studio Use

The system is built from four interlocking components that form a rigid frame intended for repeated, long-term use and includes Torx hardware, reinforcing a design that prioritizes durability and serviceability over disposable construction.

Its modular nature allows multiple units to be combined, creating a scalable storage system that can grow alongside a user’s kit. Whether holding a small set of primes or a larger collection of lenses, the setup can be expanded as needed.

Material and Mounting

Each Lens Dock-E unit is 3D printed using carbon fiber reinforced PETG, specifically AddNorth RigidX, a material chosen for its balance of stiffness and low weight. This construction is intended to provide structural stability while keeping the overall system lightweight enough for wall mounting.

The dock is compatible with the Ikea SKÅDIS pegboard system and attaches via included mounting clips. This integration places the Lens Dock-E within an existing ecosystem of modular storage, allowing users to incorporate it into broader workspace setups.

Snap-In Locking Mechanism

At the core of the system is a snap-in locking mechanism that uses the geometry of the original Sony E-mount lens cap. This approach provides a secure hold without noticeable play or wobble, while still allowing for fast mounting and removal.

Because the system relies on standard caps, it eliminates the need for proprietary mounts or permanent modifications, making it a reversible, non-invasive addition to a studio setup.

Pricing and Availability

The OPC Lens Dock-E is priced at $44.95 for a single unit, with bundle pricing available. A three-pack brings the per-unit cost down to $39.98, while a five-pack reduces it further to $37.99 per unit.

Image credits: OPC Creations