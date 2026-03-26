The DJI Avata 360 Aims to Ground Insta360’s Drone Dreams

Jaron Schneider

A sleek, modern quadcopter drone with four enclosed propellers flies indoors near a circular opening in a white curved structure, against a blue sky background.

DJI has announced the Avata 360, an 8K immersive drone that is equipped with dual Type 1 sensors and all of DJI’s top-end sensors and transmission technology. With the promise of “exquisite clarity” in video and up to 120 megapixel photos, DJI is clearly aiming to take down Insta360’s Antigravity.

Buy the DJI Avata 360 new on B&HBuy the DJI Avata 360 used on KEH.com

Described as a “flagship drone” featuring DJI’s highest-end sensor technology that allows it to capture up to 8Kp60 HDR video. The company says that thanks to its dual sensor setup, creators can use DJI remote controllers to capture a full 360-degree view in a single flight that can then be reframed in post production, “transforming a single take into multiple creative possibilities.” This is, of course, the bread and butter of Insta360’s products, too.

A small drone with protective propeller guards hovers in the air against a backdrop of a cloudy evening sky and distant city lights.

A compact, white quadcopter drone with four propellers hovers close to the ground on a sunlit pavement, casting a shadow. The camera is mounted on the front of the drone.

A gray drone flies in midair over the ocean, with waves and a cloudy sky in the background. The drone’s camera is facing forward, capturing the seascape.

The Avata 360 has two different recording modes. The first is the aforementioned 360-degree mode, which is where 8K footage and 120MP photos can be captured. There is also a Single Lens mode that allows the drone to be used more like a traditional single-camera gimbal system. That footage has a maximum resolution of 4K at 60p.

Two cyclists wearing white helmets and blue shorts ride along a lakeside road, while a drone flies nearby capturing footage. Trees line the left side, and calm water is on the right.

Controlling the DJI Avata 360 will look familiar to anyone who saw Antigravity’s unique approach, but it’s slightly more flexible to a user’s desires. Firstly, it works with the RC 2, RC-N2, and RC-N3 DJI remote controllers and can be flown like a typical drone. Secondly, it can pair with DJI goggles and the DJI RC Motion 3 controller — which is very similar in design to the controller Antigravity uses — for a more immersive flying experience. Feeds are visible through the goggles at up to 1080p60 in full 360 degrees.

A woman wearing VR goggles and cycling gear operates a flying drone with a remote by the seaside, while a man in similar attire rides a bike in the background on a paved path.

The Avata 360 has up to 23 minutes of flight time with a maximum unobstructed transmission distance of 20 kilometers. The drone also offers a replaceable front lens element. Should either lens be damaged, DJI offers a replacement lens kit with tools included, allowing users to replace or repair the cameras themselves. The drone also has 42GB of internal storage (which is 30 minutes of 360-degree video in 8K) that can be expanded with a microSD card. The drone features wireless transfer to offload footage via WiFi 6, promising up to 100 MB/s speeds through the DJI Fly app.

As it is a DJI drone, it, of course, is equipped with the company’s advanced obstacle sensing system.

A person operates a drone using a remote controller in a dry, desert landscape with rocky hills in the background and a silver SUV parked on the cracked ground.

“Avata 360 combines the creative freedom of a 360 camera with the thrill of FPV flying like never before,” DJI says in its press release. “Paired with DJI goggles and motion controllers, the latest addition to the popular Avata series delivers an immersive 360° flight experience for FPV thrills.”

A set of gray drone accessories including an FPV drone, VR goggles, two batteries with a charging dock, and a hand controller, all displayed on a dark surface.
The DJI Avata 360 Motion Fly More combo kit.

The DJI Avata 360 is available immediately in China and for pre-sale in other regions. As has become typical with DJI’s latest releases, it will not be officially available in the United States through DJI’s store. Pricing and the exact timing of availability vary depending on the region.

Buy the DJI Avata 360 new on B&HBuy the DJI Avata 360 used on KEH.com

Image credits: DJI

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