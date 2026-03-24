The People Have Spoken: Winner of Prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award Announced

A photo of a lynx in Spain playing with its food has won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026.

Following a record-breaking 85,917 votes, Austrian photographer Josef Stefan came out on top for his photo taken in Torre de Juan Abad during a two-week stint observing lynx from a hide.

His winning image depicts a young lynx playfully throwing a rodent into the air before killing and devouring it, which is common behavior for the species. The whole game lasted 20 minutes before the lynx got bored, then took the rodent behind a bush to eat it.

‘Flying Rodent’ secured the top spot against 23 other shortlisted photographs, all chosen from 60,636 entries from 113 countries and territories. The shortlist was selected by an international judging panel of photography, wildlife, conservation, and science experts, as well as the Natural History Museum, London.

The winners of the main competition were announced back in the Fall.

Highly Commended

The four ‘highly commended’ images that also impressed wildlife lovers across the globe include a group of flamingos standing out against a stark industrial backdrop of power lines in Walvis Bay, Namibia, by Alexandre Brisson and a mother polar bear and her three cubs pausing peacefully in the summer heat on the Hudson Bay coast, Canada, by Christopher Paetkau.

Also highly commended is Will Nicholls’ image of a silhouetted pair of young bear cubs rearing up and play-fighting in the middle of a quiet road in Jasper National Park, Canada, and Kohei Nagira’s photograph of a sika deer carrying the interlocked severed head of a rival male that had died after their battle.

“It’s been wonderful to see all the votes coming in to choose the photograph set for display in our flagship exhibition here at the Natural History Museum. Whether showcasing fascinating behaviour or platforming a powerful story, this year’s selection of images was truly exceptional. Thank you to everyone who voted!” says Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, London.

The winner and four runners-up will be showcased on the voting screens in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum, London, until the exhibition closes on Sunday 12 July 2026. ‘Flying Rodent’ will also be featured on the gallery wall alongside the winning images in the main competition.