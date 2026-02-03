The Final 24 Images of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

Photographers from 113 different countries entered a record-setting 60,636 photos to the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in 2025. The outstanding contest winners were unveiled last fall, but now it’s time for the people to have their say. One of these 24 beautiful wildlife photos will win the prestigious People’s Choice Award, and voting is open now.

This year’s People’s Choice Award is presented by Nuveen, the Lead Corporate Sponsor of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. The exhibition not only appears at the Natural History Museum in London but also travels internationally to Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and more locations worldwide.

The Natural History Museum, London, and an international panel of photography, wildlife, conservation, and science experts selected the two dozen shortlisted photographs below. Subjects range from teeny-tiny critters like bug nymphs, spiders, and hummingbirds to big, powerful predators like polar bears, lions, and tigers, with all sorts of wonderful animals in between.

Many of the photos are not only exceptional from an artistic and technical perspective but also shed vital light on important conservation topics. For example, one of the images above shows a pangolin pup at a rescue center in South Africa. Pangolins are among the most heavily trafficked animals in the world, and this poor pup was orphaned after its mother was poached. The pup miraculously survived.

Another photo doesn’t feature wildlife itself at all. It is a portrait of a Uganda Wildlife Authority ranger standing in front of a massive pile of illegal snares that the rangers had confiscated during just one year at Murchison Falls National Park in Uganda.

Another eye-catching photo doesn’t include any visible animals at all. An aerial photo of a solar panel farm in the United Kingdom shows how the panels are organized around pastureland, highlighting the often complex relationship between people and nature.

Online voting for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Nuveen People’s Choice Award 2026 is open now and runs until March 18, 2026. The winner and four runners-up will be announced a week later, on March 25, and the winning shot will join the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Image credits: Wildlife Photographer of the Year; Natural History Museum, London. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.