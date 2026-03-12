Laowa Launches Groundbreaking 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12 Macro Probe Zoom Lenses

Venus Optics has announced a pair of macro probe zoom lenses, the Laowa 15-24mm T8 and the Laowa 15-35mm T12. Both lenses feature an extremely wide 15mm focal length and uniquely angled modules. The 15-35mm T12 lens, though, is also the world’s widest macro probe lens with the most expansive zoom range.

Laowa has already had a busy week. Just two days ago, Venus Optics announced the Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift and 17mm f/4 Zero-D Shift lenses for full-frame and medium-format cameras. The company is also no stranger to probe lenses, having pioneered the distinct macro lens type nearly a decade ago. Probe lenses like the pair of new zooms are particularly useful because they combine macro capabilities with a wide-angle perspective. This unusual combination delivers close-up photos and videos that look entirely different from those from a traditional macro lens. Macro probe lenses are also different from the norm because of their long, tubular shape, ability to rotate to capture new angles, and waterproof designs. They not only get shots that other macro lenses don’t, but they can also go places a traditional macro lens cannot.

The new Laowa 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12 Macro Probe Zoom Lenses make all the usual promises of other Laowa macro probe lenses, but with the added versatility of zoom. These lenses have been in the works for a while, too, as Venus Optics initially teased the 15-35mm probe zoom lens over a year ago, and at that time said it would be coming in the second quarter of 2025. It may be late, but it’s here now.

The Laowa 15-24mm T8 offers better light-gathering capabilities, while the 15-35mm T12 trades speed for zoom. Both lenses have the same minimum working distance of just five millimeters (0.2 inches). Both lenses also have a whopping 37 lens elements arranged across 26 groups, which is the largest number of lens groups PetaPixel has seen in a while. The lenses have nine-bladed apertures, 90 degrees of focus throw, 0.8 gear mod, and a front diameter of just 32 millimeters (1.26 inches). Both lenses are also waterproof up to 351 millimeters (13.8 inches) when using their “direct view” module.

The direct-view module uses the typical straight-lens barrel design. However, like other Laowa probe lenses, the new zooms can be swapped with other modules to change their operation. There are 35-degree and 90-degree view modules that can be swapped in that let photographers shoot at different angles, and a periscope view module to cover even more different filming or photography requirements.

While the Laowa macro probe zoom lenses are designed more for video than photography, hence their cinema-friendly control layout, parfocal designs, and T-stop aperture values, these lenses can also work for still photography. As expected, the lenses are manual focus, so that is a consideration for all use cases, but the lenses do work with optional Canon EF, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, and Leica L-Mount bayonets to adapt to different mirrorless camera systems. The lenses also work well with Super35 and APS-C sensors thanks to a sold-separately Laowa 0.7x focal length reducer. This effectively turns the lenses into 11-17mm T5.6 and 11-24mm T8.4 lenses, which helps compensate for the crop factors of sub-full-frame sensors.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12 Macro Probe Zoom lenses are available now, starting at $3,499 for the lens with the direct view module. Prices change depending on the selected single module, and each module is also available separately.

Venus Optics is also selling the new lenses in bundles with other macro probe lenses, including two-, four-, and eight-lens sets. Complete purchasing details and options are available on Laowa’s website and through authorized retailers.

Image credits: Venus Optics