Laowa Launches ‘The World’s Widest Probe Zoom’ Lenses

Laowa has officially unveiled its next-generation Probe Zoom system, which it states is “the world’s widest macro probe lens with the broadest focal range ever made.” Designed for cinematic and high-end commercial work, the new 15-24mm T8 and 15-35mm T12 macro lenses expand the company’s well-known probe lineup with a wider focal range, increased flexibility, and a modular design built around extreme close-up imaging.

The new Probe Zoom lenses push into unusually wide territory for macro optics, delivering up to a 110.5° field of view on full-frame systems. Laowa positions the design as a tool for filmmakers who need to combine environmental storytelling with extreme foreground detail, all within a single continuous zoom system.

At launch, both lenses ship with an Arri PL mount as standard, with interchangeable bayonet options for Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L-Mount systems. The system is designed to support both studio and location work where lens flexibility and rapid adaptation are essential.

A New Generation of Probe Zoom Optics

The 15–24mm T8 and 15–35mm T12 lenses build on Laowa’s established probe concept but extend it into a more versatile zoom platform. Instead of fixed focal lengths, the new system offers continuous zoom control with a parfocal design, keeping focus consistent as the focal length changes.

The two lenses are designed to serve different production needs. The 15–24mm T8 prioritizes speed and light transmission, while the 15–35mm T12 extends the zoom range for more pronounced perspective shifts and enhanced compositional flexibility.

Both versions are engineered for full-frame coverage and support a distinctive 110.5° ultra-wide angle of view at their widest setting, creating an unusually immersive macro perspective.

Extreme Close-Focus Design With Expanded Creative Reach

One of the defining features of the Probe Zoom system is its ability to focus at extremely close distances. The lenses are designed for a minimum working distance of just five millimeters, allowing the front of the lens to enter tight or enclosed spaces while maintaining optical clarity.

This enables shots that are difficult or impossible with traditional macro lenses, including interior product perspectives, environmental close-ups, and immersive foreground-driven compositions.

The system also supports up to 2.3x zoom ratio on the 15–35mm T12 model, giving cinematographers a broader range of perspective shifts within a single continuous movement. The 15–24mm T8 provides a more restrained 1.6x zoom range but benefits from a brighter T8 aperture.

Four Modular Viewing Perspectives

A key part of the design is its interchangeable front module system, which allows users to adapt the lens to four viewing styles: direct view, 35° angle, 90° periscope, and full periscope.

These modules change how the lens interacts with space and subject positioning. The periscope options, in particular, allow filmmakers to position the lens close to surfaces or into confined environments while maintaining a natural shooting angle.

Laowa has designed this modular system to expand creative possibilities without requiring multiple dedicated lenses, making it easier to adapt quickly on set.

Extended Zoom Control and Parfocal Performance

Both lenses feature parfocal behavior, meaning focus is maintained throughout the zoom range. This is especially important in macro and product cinematography, where even minor focus shifts can disrupt continuity.

The 15–35mm T12 model offers the most extensive zoom range in the system, enabling more dramatic transitions between wide environmental shots and tighter subject framing. The 15–24mm T8 focuses more on consistency and light efficiency, making it suitable for lower-light or controlled studio environments.

A maximum magnification of 2.3x makes subjects appear larger than life, revealing textures and fine details that are often missed by standard macro setups.

Built for Demanding Production Environments

The Probe Zoom lenses feature a 35cm waterproof tubular barrel, making them suitable for use in environments where traditional optics would be impractical. This includes setups involving liquids, tight enclosures, or environments with higher exposure to dust and moisture.

The front barrel rotates 360°, providing additional control over composition when working in constrained spaces. Combined with the modular viewing options, the system is designed for precision framing in highly controlled cinematic setups.

Laowa also offers a 0.7x focal reducer designed to work with the Probe Zoom system, helping maintain a wider field of view when adapting to Super 35 sensors while also increasing effective brightness.

Optical Design and Construction

Both lenses use a nine-blade aperture design and a 0.8 MOD gear system for cine-style rig integration. The front diameter is standardized at 32mm, keeping the system compact relative to its optical reach.

The lenses weigh approximately 3.1 pounds (1.4 kilograms), depending on configuration and module selection, with multiple barrel lengths available. Despite their extended length, the design is intended to remain balanced on professional cinema rigs.

The optical formula is designed to support high magnification performance while maintaining consistent sharpness and controlled distortion across the full zoom range. Both lenses are designed for professional use in commercial production, macro cinematography, product imaging, and experimental filmmaking, where standard lens designs are insufficient.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 15-24mm T8/15-35mm T12 Probe Zoom system is available in Arri PL mount as standard. Interchangeable bayonet mounts are available for Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L mount systems. Laowa states that pricing ranges from $3,500 to $22,000, depending on configuration and bundle selection, with single lenses and multi-module kits available.

Image credits: Laowa