Panasonic’s Very Specific Survey Is All About Photographing Kids and Trains

Japan’s love affair with train photography is well known, with train photographers, also known as “toritetsu,” occasionally causing significant safety concerns as they throw caution to the wind to get better train images. However, most train photographers don’t menace society. A new Panasonic survey focuses on a pleasant part of railway photography: Photographing train-obsessed kids enjoying their hobby.

As reported by DC.Watch in Japan, the survey is wide-ranging and surprisingly interesting. Almost as interesting as the results is the cohort of photographers Panasonic surveyed. The company, best known to photographers for its Lumix series of full-frame and Micro Four Thirds cameras, surveyed 500 Japanese men and women, aged 20s to 50s, who have children who love trains. It’s one of the most specific groups of survey respondents I’ve ever seen.

Of 500 participants, 90 percent of responding parents said they wanted to document train journey memories by capturing photos and videos. The other 10 percent don’t seem as concerned with capturing their child’s sheer joy surrounding trains.

The survey, conducted in early February, asked parents about photographing kids and trains, the challenges they face, and which camera features are important to them.

The first question asked what is most important when photographing trains and children enjoying them. Respondents could select more than one answer, and the most popular one by far, with 57.8 percent of respondents picking it, was to capture their kids with joyful expressions while watching trains. Other popular answers included capturing sharp photos of moving trains and taking photos from a distance to avoid disturbing other passengers.

When asked what sort of mistakes they make while taking photos, a whopping 63 percent of photographers said they struggle with camera shake. Nearly 56 percent also noted that their timing is poor when pressing the shutter.

As has been well established, photographing train travel is popular in Japan. There’s even a market for train-themed camera accessories, like limited edition camera straps made from Tokyo Metro train seats and hotshoe covers shaped like railway tracks. Camera makers have responded, too. Many cameras with AI-powered subject detection have modes specifically designed for focusing on moving trains, including the latest Panasonic Lumix models.

Panasonic asked people which camera features they think are most important for photographing trains, and the two most popular responses, tied at 42.4 percent, were “light and compact” camera designs and cameras being easy to use at a moment’s notice. Surprisingly, fast autofocus performance ranked third at just 27.2 percent, and, despite many respondents complaining about camera shake, just 26.2 percent said powerful image stabilization is important.

This survey also offers interesting insight into how people take photos. 88.6 percent of respondents said they like to use their smartphone to capture “rail journey memories.” Survey participants could select multiple answers for this question, by the way, so the answers will not add up to 100 percent. 17 percent of people like using a mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera, 13 percent enjoy a compact camera, and just under eight percent specifically enjoy a full-frame camera.

A follow-up question asked people if they would like to use a dedicated camera system to photograph future railway journeys. Able to select just a single answer for this question, 14.2 percent of participants said they would really like to use a dedicated camera in the future. 31.6 percent leaned yes, 36.8 percent leaned no, and 17.4 percent said definitely not.

Of course, Panasonic has recommendations for what parents should use to photograph their kids enjoying trains: The Panasonic Lumix TZ99, also known as the ZS99, and a full-frame Lumix S camera with the Lumix S 100-500mm f/5-7.1 O.I.S. Panasonic surely hopes people will choo-choo-choose Lumix cameras to capture upcoming railway adventures.

