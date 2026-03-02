Godox Unveils Alink, a $40 Compact Wireless Mic for Cameras and Phones

Godox has introduced Alink, a compact wireless microphone system designed to simplify audio capture across cameras, computers, and smartphones. Marketed under the tagline “One Mic, Fits All,” the new system is positioned as a cross-platform solution for creators who move between different devices and production setups.

Alink is built to connect from camera to computer and from phone to hot shoe, reflecting the increasingly hybrid workflows common among content creators. Whether recording directly to a mirrorless camera, capturing audio for a livestream via computer, or filming vertical video on a smartphone, the system is intended to provide consistent wireless performance without the need for multiple dedicated microphones.

Cross-Platform Connectivity and Flexible Recording

A key feature of Alink is its support for both mono and stereo recording modes. This allows users to switch between single-subject recordings, such as vlogs or voiceovers, and dual-subject scenarios like interviews. The flexibility is designed to accommodate a range of content formats without requiring additional hardware.

The system also supports direct digital audio transmission through compatible Sony and Canon hot shoes. By sending audio digitally through the camera’s hot shoe interface, users can avoid extra cables and potential signal degradation associated with analog connections. For creators working quickly or in compact setups, this integration may help reduce setup time and streamline on-camera recording.

App-based controls further extend the system’s functionality. Through a connected mobile device, users can adjust 10 levels of noise cancellation and select from three gain settings. This level of control allows creators to adapt to changing recording environments, from quieter indoor studios to busier outdoor locations.

Lightweight Design and High-Resolution Audio

Godox emphasizes portability with Alink’s 6-gram transmitter design. The ultra-lightweight construction is intended for all-day wear, making it suitable for extended shoots, event coverage, or travel-based production. Despite its small size, the system is rated for up to 30 hours of battery life, aiming to reduce downtime and the need for frequent recharging.

In terms of audio performance, Alink records at 48kHz/24-bit resolution. The company lists a signal-to-noise ratio greater than 65dB and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB SPL. These specifications suggest the microphone is capable of capturing clear dialogue while handling louder sound sources when necessary. Together, the technical specifications and compact form factor position Alink as a budget-friendly option for creators seeking reliable wireless audio without a complex setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox Alink Wireless Microphone will be available soon in two configurations. Alink Kit 1, which includes one transmitter, carries a recommended retail price of $40. Alink Kit 2, featuring two transmitters, is priced at $70.

Image credits: Godox